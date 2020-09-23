King Salman congratulates nation on Saudi National Day

Pompeo wishes Saudi Arabia a “joyous” National Day

RIYADH: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wished Saudi Arabia a “joyous” National Day on Wednesday.

“On behalf of the United States, I wish to extend to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi people a joyous National Day … I wish the Saudi people peace, prosperity, and good health as you celebrate your National Day,” Pompeo said.

He said the US and Saudi Arabia earlier this year celebrated the 75th anniversary of the historic meeting between President Franklin D. Roosevelt and King Abdul Aziz aboard the USS Quincy.

Pompeo said the meeting has “laid the foundation for the strong strategic partnership the United States and Saudi Arabia enjoy today.”

He said this partnership has contributed to progress on many shared priorities, including the stability of the Gulf region, energy security, and economic growth and prosperity in both the US and Saudi Arabia.