King Salman congratulates nation on Saudi National Day

RIYADH: King Salman expressed his pride in the Kingdom and its loyal citizens as Saudi Arabia marked its 90th National Day.
As part of a tweet to congratulate the Saudi nation, the king said that he is looking forward to a “more beautiful” future.
He also thanked God for security and stability in the Kingdom.
Earlier, the King addressed the 75th UN General Assembly where he said that the Kingdom has chosen the “path of the future” through its Vision 2030 and called for peaceful coexistence and solidarity between countries.
