You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman congratulates nation on Saudi National Day

King Salman congratulates nation on Saudi National Day

King Salman delivers a speech during the virtual 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r4hrh

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

King Salman congratulates nation on Saudi National Day

  • As part of a tweet to congratulate the nation, the king said that he is looking forward to a “more beautiful” future
  • Earlier, the King addressed the 75th UN General Assembly
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman expressed his pride in the Kingdom and its loyal citizens as Saudi Arabia marked its 90th National Day.
As part of a tweet to congratulate the Saudi nation, the king said that he is looking forward to a “more beautiful” future.
He also thanked God for security and stability in the Kingdom.
Earlier, the King addressed the 75th UN General Assembly where he said that the Kingdom has chosen the “path of the future” through its Vision 2030 and called for peaceful coexistence and solidarity between countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SaudiNationalDay2020 King Salman

Related

Saudi Arabia
Pompeo wishes Saudi Arabia a “joyous” National Day
Saudi Arabia
Prince Khalid says Saudi Arabia’s 90th national day renews pride 

Pompeo wishes Saudi Arabia a “joyous” National Day

Updated 23 September 2020
Arab News

Pompeo wishes Saudi Arabia a “joyous” National Day

  • Pompeo wished Saudi Arabia a “joyous” National Day
Updated 23 September 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wished Saudi Arabia a “joyous” National Day on Wednesday.
“On behalf of the United States, I wish to extend to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi people a joyous National Day … I wish the Saudi people peace, prosperity, and good health as you celebrate your National Day,” Pompeo said. 
He said the US and Saudi Arabia earlier this year celebrated the 75th anniversary of the historic meeting between President Franklin D. Roosevelt and King Abdul Aziz aboard the USS Quincy. 
Pompeo said the meeting has “laid the foundation for the strong strategic partnership the United States and Saudi Arabia enjoy today.”
He said this partnership has contributed to progress on many shared priorities, including the stability of the Gulf region, energy security, and economic growth and prosperity in both the US and Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Middle-East
Pompeo says Hezbollah weapons risk torpedoing French efforts in Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
UN General Assembly: Saudi Arabia's King Salman calls for Hezbollah to be disarmed

Latest updates

Major mobile operator in Yemen leaves Houthi-controlled Sanaa
King Salman congratulates nation on Saudi National Day
Habtoor joins Israeli tech firm on ‘robo-taxi’ plan 
Wedding gown of UK's Princess Beatrice goes on show
Pompeo wishes Saudi Arabia a “joyous” National Day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.