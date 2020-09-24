Diriyah Authority marks Saudi National Day with colorful events

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) marked the 90th Saudi National Day on Wednesday by organizing a wide range of interactive cultural, artistic, awareness-raising, and historical activities that were enjoyed by Diriyah’s residents.

DGDA CEO Jerry Inzerillo and his staff conveyed their congratulations to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as to the royal family and the Saudi people.

“The celebration of Saudi National Day this year coincides with the Saudi presidency of the G20 summit, which includes the most important and powerful economic countries in the world,” said Inzerillo. He said it affirmed the Kingdom’s leading global role with its economic potential, natural resources, human capabilities, and ancient historical and cultural legacies.

He said that Saudi Arabia’s legacy is steeped in a special heritage and is as important as its economic position in granting the Kingdom a leading position on the world’s cultural stage.

Inzerillo said DGDA is confident that the development of the historic Diriyah Gate will represent a huge leap in the Kingdom’s position on the regional and international cultural map.

“Such projects are carried out through accumulated experiences, distinctive young talents, aspirations, and ambitions embracing the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” he added.

To mark the occasion, Salwa Palace, which is in the historic Turaif district and is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, was decorated with the Kingdom’s flag and the National Day slogan.

People were excited to see a helicopter carrying the Saudi flag fly across the skies of Riyadh. (Photo/Supplied)



The movie was about Diriyah’s history and how its features shaped the will, determination, and awareness of Saudis. According to DGDA, Saudi people learned generosity from palm trees, endurance from the desert, physiognomy from hawks, strength from wolves, persistence from the steadfastness of the mudbrick, determination from the sword, and patience from camels.

These features have become an integral part of the Saudi personality and originated from Diriyah, dubbed “Jewel of the Kingdom,” the capital of the first Saudi state and the home of the ruling family.

The movie, which included much historical information, impressive artistic performances, and an expressive soundtrack, also drew on the local natural environment.

Among other activities organized by the authority was an entertainment and cultural event titled “The seven districts of Diriyah.” Seven teams of knights in the Saudi Najdi uniform and wearing the Diriyah logo visited the seven neighborhoods, talking to residents and providing them with information on the National Day, Diriyah, and the Kingdom’s history.

Each team distributed gifts to the people of the neighborhoods on the occasion.

To abide by the precautionary measures to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic the DGDA organized a carriage to roam the streets of Diriyah to provide various activities for its residents. The carriage visited different sites and stopped at three main places to receive the public.

The “Arab Art” event portrayed several prominent Saudi figures in all fields and included musical performances.

The event entitled “The Arab horsemen” included dance performances and bicycle shows.

Earlier, DGDA launched a number of economic, heritage, and cultural schemes aimed at highlighting the city’s historical potential, with its major heritage sites, Najdi architectural designs, and the natural environment.

“This helps the region carry out these major projects to allure more than 25 million tourists and visitors inside and outside the Kingdom to enjoy an exceptional lifestyle as Diriyah represents the cultural heart of the Kingdom, a tourist destination with a new and developed lifestyle and one of the greatest gathering places in the world,” said DGDA in a statement.