In addition to his duties as vice dean of Taiba University (TU), Dr. Sultan bin Zaid Al-Amri has been tasked to take over the administrative responsibilities of former Rector Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Sarani.

Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh issued the order after Al-Sarani’s services had come to an end.

Al-Amri attained a bachelor’s degree from the College of Education at King Abdul Aziz University in 1993. 

Nine years later, he received a master’s in numerical analysis from Newcastle University in the UK, where he also obtained a Ph.D. in applied mathematics in 2009.

Since then, Al-Amri has held various academic and administrative positions. He became a deputy rector three years ago.

He has been TU’s acting vice dean for business and knowledge creativity, and is a board member of the university.

He is a member of the board of directors of Taibah Valley Co., which was established by TU in 2018 with the aim of developing its investments in various fields according to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan and Digital Transformation Program.

Al-Amri has served as dean of TU’s Applied Sciences College, and then a dean at the College of Science, before he was appointed as an assistant to the university’s president for educational affairs.

Al-Amri has chaired many committees inside and outside TU, and has participated in many scientific meetings, symposiums and conferences. 

He has submitted valuable scientific research, and supervised a number of master’s and Ph.D. dissertations.

JEDDAH: The Public Investment Fund’s National Unified Procurement Co. (NUPCO) has opened a new automated warehouse in King Abdullah Economic City that provides comprehensive distribution and storage for the state health sector.
This is part of NUPCO’s efforts to support the health sector and provide smart supply chains and high-quality logistical services in a partnership agreement with a pioneering private company.
The warehouse is one of NUPCO’s largest warehouses in the Kingdom, with an area covering 300,000 square meters. It is fully automated, with the latest technologies and advanced logistical services.
Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Shebel, the CEO of NUPCO, said that the warehouse represented the strategic partnership between NUPCO and private sector companies for public health facilities at its best.
It will provide advanced medical services and contribute to the health of the Saudi community.
He noted that after the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic NUPCO equipped the warehouse in record time to increase the level of support for health facilities.

Hi-tech warehouse opens in Saudi Arabia to serve health sector

