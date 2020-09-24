DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi student a ‘true hero’ for river rescue: Australian ambassador

RIYADH: Australian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ridwaan Jadwat has hailed as a “true hero” a student from the Kingdom who risked his life to save a stranger from drowning.
Jadwat said he had been “delighted” to welcome Ahmed Al-Mohaimeed to the Australian Embassy in Riyadh to congratulate him on the courageous act.
“Ahmed received an Australian Bravery Award for his heroism in January 2018, when he jumped into the Yarra River (in Victoria) and rescued a man who was drowning. Ahmed is a true hero,” the envoy tweeted.
Al-Mohaimeed had been studying for a master’s degree in accounting at Monash University in Melbourne when the incident took place.
In another tweet on Aug. 28, Jadwat said: “Thrilled to hear about Saudi student Ahmed Al-Mohaimeed’s receipt of an Australian Bravery Award. We salute him for his courage.”
Speaking to Australia’s 9News about the dramatic rescue, Al-Mohaimeed, who is in his 20s, said: “I didn’t think so much about myself. I would do it again.”
After gaining his degree, Al-Mohaimeed returned to the Kingdom, and last month spoke to Saudi media about his bravery award.
“What I have done constitutes part of the morals and principles of Saudi society. I felt proud when I received a written approval from the governor general of Australia to award me the Australian Medal of Courage. God willing, I will receive the medal after the end of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic,” he said.
The Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission in Australia has also honored Al-Mohaimeed for
the river rescue.
