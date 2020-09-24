DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi student a ‘true hero’ for river rescue: Australian ambassador

Dr. Sultan bin Zaid Al-Amri, vice dean of Taiba University

In addition to his duties as vice dean of Taiba University (TU), Dr. Sultan bin Zaid Al-Amri has been tasked to take over the administrative responsibilities of former Rector Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Sarani.

Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh issued the order after Al-Sarani’s services had come to an end.

Al-Amri attained a bachelor’s degree from the College of Education at King Abdul Aziz University in 1993.

Nine years later, he received a master’s in numerical analysis from Newcastle University in the UK, where he also obtained a Ph.D. in applied mathematics in 2009.

Since then, Al-Amri has held various academic and administrative positions. He became a deputy rector three years ago.

He has been TU’s acting vice dean for business and knowledge creativity, and is a board member of the university.

He is a member of the board of directors of Taibah Valley Co., which was established by TU in 2018 with the aim of developing its investments in various fields according to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan and Digital Transformation Program.

Al-Amri has served as dean of TU’s Applied Sciences College, and then a dean at the College of Science, before he was appointed as an assistant to the university’s president for educational affairs.

Al-Amri has chaired many committees inside and outside TU, and has participated in many scientific meetings, symposiums and conferences.

He has submitted valuable scientific research, and supervised a number of master’s and Ph.D. dissertations.