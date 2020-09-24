DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi student a ‘true hero’ for river rescue: Australian ambassador

You are here

Australian Ambassador Ridwaan Jadwat meets Saudi student Ahmed Al-Mohaimeed who risked his life to save a stranger from drowning. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Australian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ridwaan Jadwat has hailed as a “true hero” a student from the Kingdom who risked his life to save a stranger from drowning.
Jadwat said he had been “delighted” to welcome Ahmed Al-Mohaimeed to the Australian Embassy in Riyadh to congratulate him on the courageous act.
“Ahmed received an Australian Bravery Award for his heroism in January 2018, when he jumped into the Yarra River (in Victoria) and rescued a man who was drowning. Ahmed is a true hero,” the envoy tweeted.
Al-Mohaimeed had been studying for a master’s degree in accounting at Monash University in Melbourne when the incident took place.
In another tweet on Aug. 28, Jadwat said: “Thrilled to hear about Saudi student Ahmed Al-Mohaimeed’s receipt of an Australian Bravery Award. We salute him for his courage.”
Speaking to Australia’s 9News about the dramatic rescue, Al-Mohaimeed, who is in his 20s, said: “I didn’t think so much about myself. I would do it again.”
After gaining his degree, Al-Mohaimeed returned to the Kingdom, and last month spoke to Saudi media about his bravery award.
“What I have done constitutes part of the morals and principles of Saudi society. I felt proud when I received a written approval from the governor general of Australia to award me the Australian Medal of Courage. God willing, I will receive the medal after the end of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic,” he said.
The Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission in Australia has also honored Al-Mohaimeed for
the river rescue.
 

In addition to his duties as vice dean of Taiba University (TU), Dr. Sultan bin Zaid Al-Amri has been tasked to take over the administrative responsibilities of former Rector Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Sarani.

Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh issued the order after Al-Sarani’s services had come to an end.

Al-Amri attained a bachelor’s degree from the College of Education at King Abdul Aziz University in 1993. 

Nine years later, he received a master’s in numerical analysis from Newcastle University in the UK, where he also obtained a Ph.D. in applied mathematics in 2009.

Since then, Al-Amri has held various academic and administrative positions. He became a deputy rector three years ago.

He has been TU’s acting vice dean for business and knowledge creativity, and is a board member of the university.

He is a member of the board of directors of Taibah Valley Co., which was established by TU in 2018 with the aim of developing its investments in various fields according to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan and Digital Transformation Program.

Al-Amri has served as dean of TU’s Applied Sciences College, and then a dean at the College of Science, before he was appointed as an assistant to the university’s president for educational affairs.

Al-Amri has chaired many committees inside and outside TU, and has participated in many scientific meetings, symposiums and conferences. 

He has submitted valuable scientific research, and supervised a number of master’s and Ph.D. dissertations.

