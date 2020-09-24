Dr. Reem Al-Jindan

On what it has been like working the frontlines during COVID-19:

Working within the health sector is essentially a very humbling and rewarding purpose. Having the privilege to fight alongside other professionals in order to combat a global pandemic is life changing. Holding such responsibilities, however, comes with burdens, such as; isolating myself from loved ones and implementing strict systematic adaptations within the workplace and beyond.

As we know, pandemics are unforeseeable recurring episodes in which we can only, as health professionals, make sure we are dedicated and diligent, and as humans be conscious of human life and value. It is exceptionally important to be aware that we all play important roles. We must persevere and live responsibly within our communities.

I have never been more proud to be a Saudi citizen. Providing free health care to all, as well as supplying health institutions with advanced diagnostics, were governmental endeavors that are immensely appreciated.

Finally, I would like to thank my team for being superheroes. Your efforts and impact never goes unnoticed. The evident progress we make every day makes me pleased to be a part of it all.