Dr. Reem Al-Jindan

Dr. Al-Jindan is an expert microbiologist. (Supplied)
Updated 47 sec ago
Dr. Reem Al-Jindan

  • Associate professor and consultant clinical microbiologist
  • King Fahad Hospital, University Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University in Al-Khobar
On what it has been like working the frontlines during COVID-19:

Working within the health sector is essentially a very humbling and rewarding purpose. Having the privilege to fight alongside other professionals in order to combat a global pandemic is life changing. Holding such responsibilities, however, comes with burdens, such as; isolating myself from loved ones and implementing strict systematic adaptations within the workplace and beyond.

As we know, pandemics are unforeseeable recurring episodes in which we can only, as health professionals, make sure we are dedicated and diligent, and as humans be conscious of human life and value. It is exceptionally important to be aware that we all play important roles. We must persevere and live responsibly within our communities. 

I have never been more proud to be a Saudi citizen. Providing free health care to all, as well as supplying health institutions with advanced diagnostics, were governmental endeavors that are immensely appreciated.

Finally, I would like to thank my team for being superheroes. Your efforts and impact never goes unnoticed. The evident progress we make every day makes me pleased to be a part of it all.

  • Internal medicine consultant
  • East Jeddah General Hospital
On what it has been like working the frontlines during COVID-19:

Since the pandemic broke out, we were dealing with an unknown virus, and do not know when it will end. As a frontline worker, I was worried that I might get infected and pass it to my family. Thank God, with the endless support that the government has provided us with, I was able to overcome that state of fear and continue my duties.

Despite all the medical equipment, such as face masks, personal protective equipment and drugs provided by the Ministry of Health, I got infected, and I was admitted to the hospital, where I received all the necessary medical care until I was able to recover.

