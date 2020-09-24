REVIEW: It’s a tough, brutal world in ‘The Devil All the Time’

LONDON: The star-studded cast of “The Devil All the Time” promises big things. Tom Holland and Sebastian Stan (both mainstays of the Marvel cinematic universe), Bill Skarsgård (fresh from traumatizing a new generation in the “It” movie remakes), Jason Clarke (“First Man” and “Pet Sematary”) and new Batman Robert Pattinson all signed on for this Netflix thriller, directed and co-written by Antonio Campos, one of the filmmakers involved in the recent COVID-era anthology “Homemade.”
Based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock, who takes a turn as the movie’s narrator, “The Devil All the Time” follows a disparate group of characters in post-war Ohio and West Virginia. Returning soldier Willard Russell (Skarsgård ) believes he’s left the war behind him when he meets waitress Charlotte (Haley Bennett). The two have a son, Arvin. But despite these positive overtones, Campos’ world is one of ever-present menace, with corrupt officials, twisted lovers and charlatan preachers behind seemingly every corner, waiting to sully any glimmer of optimism with depravity.
Adult Arvin (played with surprising grit and gravitas by Holland, better known for his bright-and-breezy Spider-Man) struggles to cope with the brutality of the world as it batters him at every turn. When vile preacher Preston Teagardin (Pattinson) rolls into town, his sinister intentions are telegraphed from the get go and, unsurprisingly, his predatory nature kickstarts a chain of events that lifts the lid on the darkest possible side of 1960s USA.
Holland is a joy to watch, his dramatic heft belying his young age. Pattinson is, quite simply, horrifically intoxicating, throwing himself into the role with all the sneering vileness he can muster. The two Brits steal the lion’s share of the limelight, but Campos’ film benefits from the high-caliber ensemble. Simply by pointing a camera at them, the director is onto a winner.
The movie doesn’t shy away from violence, and some scenes are a little tough to take. And it’s an unrelenting second half as Holland’s world comes tumbling down in relatively short order. “The Devil Al the Time” is a brutal, visceral experience. But great performances from a stellar cast make it an engaging one.
The Maasai Mara is as empty as it has been in decades, meaning great access for the intrepid traveler
Updated 35 min 44 sec ago
Ashleigh Stewart
DUBAI: “It’s all about the spirit of Ubuntu — you take care of me, I take care of you.”
My safari guide Titus and I are perched on the towering Oloololo Escarpment in southernmost Kenya, sweeping the Maasai Mara below us with binoculars.
I’ve just voiced again how surprised I am to see the plains below devoid of people, despite how safe I feel travelling the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This, Titus is explaining, boils down to the Swahili concept of Ubuntu —togetherness — a word that now extends to Kenya’s collective fight against the pandemic.
At the time of writing, Kenya’s confirmed number of COVID-19 cases is 36,205, with 624 deaths, in a population of around 50 million. Many in the country have already declared victory over the virus. But that’s not to say they’re complacent — in Nairobi, it’s rare to find anyone not wearing a mask, and even in the market town of Narok, en route to the Mara, people are wearing masks and sanitizing common areas.
Kenya’s international borders reopened on August 1, and 130 countries are exempt from the country’s 14-day quarantine upon entry — including each of the GCC countries.
But when I arrive at Angama Mara, the country’s premier safari camp, I am one of only three groups on site, despite the fact that I am here in peak season — during the Great Migration, when millions of wildebeest pour through the Mara in search of more plentiful grazing.
The Mara is one of the most renowned and important wildlife conservation areas in the world, with bountiful populations of lions, African leopards, cheetahs and elephants. The animals have only grown more confident in the past few months, when most game camps closed. Angama had elephants and zebra wandering through the property and during my stay I watched an opportunistic baboon help himself to the open bar in the dining room.
The spectacular owner-run lodge with sweeping views over the Mara Triangle, is a destination in itself. The 1985 epic “Out of Africa” was filmed on this spot. From your tent perched on the side of the escarpment, you can watch elephants wander the plains below.
The surrounding bushland provides the perfect backdrop for a run with a Kenyan staff member, or a walking safari with a local Maasai. My walking guide, Daniel, points out local fauna with expertise, taking particular care to show me the ajuga remota, usually consumed as a cure for malaria, but now being taken by the Maasai to ward off COVID-19.
When I ask him about the efficacy of the treatment, he says with a smile: “Well, no Maasai have corona yet.”
The lack of tourism presents a unique experience for the intrepid traveler: a front-row, unimpeded seat to the excitement of migration season.
The famed river crossings — in which the wildebeest attempt to evade crocodiles and the swift currents of the Mara River in their hundreds, are usually crowded with camera-wielding tourists. In previous years, Titus says, there would have been “more cars than wildebeest.” Now, there are just seven jeeps in sight.
Over the next two days I see a pair of lionesses being chased away from chowing down on a water buffalo by a pack of cackling hyenas, two leopards (the most elusive of all big game) in just a few hours, too many lions to count, two servals and one cub, huge numbers of zebra, buffalo, giraffe and hippo. And hardly any people.
When we do see other jeeps, most of my fellow wildlife-observers are Kenyans.
The domestic tourism market has thrived on the back of national park fees being slashed by 50 percent, and hotels cutting their nightly rates.
Nairobi’s Villa Rosa Kempinksi put its prices down by 40 percent and has experienced a surge in local staycationers. A hotel staff member says the volume of domestic tourists has helped cushion the blow of a lack of foreigners.
But nowhere is the lack of international tourism more obvious than the Mara.
I ask Titus if he misses the tourists. His answer is carefully considered: it’s nice having the Mara quiet, he says. But tourists allow him to do what he loves — spending days out on the vast, undulating plains.
“This is like medicine to me, it takes me to a different state,” he says. “I love doing what I do. So I really hope tourists come back.”