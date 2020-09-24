You are here

  • Home
  • Foreign ministers discuss Palestine-Israel peace process in joint conference

Foreign ministers discuss Palestine-Israel peace process in joint conference

(Foreign Ministry of Egypt/Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5bugg

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Foreign ministers discuss Palestine-Israel peace process in joint conference

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Foreign ministers from Egypt, France, and Jordan held a press conference on Thursday, discussing the peace process on the decades-long Palestine-Israel conflict.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also joined the three via a video conference.

The ministers affirmed the importance of reaching a comprehensive deal to solve the conflict, with Jordan's Ayman Safadi saying the country supports a two-state solution.

(Developing)

Topics: Egypt Jordan Germany France

Oman to resume international and domestic flights in October

Updated 28 min 8 sec ago

Oman to resume international and domestic flights in October

Updated 28 min 8 sec ago

Latest updates

AstraZeneca still waiting for FDA decision to resume US trial
Foreign ministers discuss Palestine-Israel peace process in joint conference
Oman to resume international and domestic flights in October
Israeli cabinet tightens coronavirus lockdown as infections climb
Oman to reduce fees of expat work permits, allows employees to switch jobs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.