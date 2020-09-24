You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey hikes interest rate for first time since 2018

Turkey hikes interest rate for first time since 2018

The lira gained around one percent in value against the US dollar within minutes of the announcement. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g2uh5

Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey hikes interest rate for first time since 2018

  • The bank said the one-week repo rate would go from 8.25 percent to 10.25 percent
  • The coronavirus pandemic has forced nations worldwide to cut rates to revive their stalled economies
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey’s central bank raised Thursday its main interest rate for the first time since September 2018, boosting it by two percentage points to haul the lira up from historic lows.
The bank said the one-week repo rate would go from 8.25 percent to 10.25 percent.
The lira gained around one percent in value against the US dollar within minutes of the announcement, after touching a record low of 7.71 earlier in the day.
“Massive surprise, and positive,” said Timothy Ash, an analyst at BlueBay Asset Management.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced nations worldwide to cut rates to revive their stalled economies.
But Turkey has been burning through its hard currency reserves to support the lira, which has lost nearly 22 percent of its value against the dollar this year and is one of the world’s worst performing emerging market currencies.
The Moody’s ratings agency estimated on Monday that Turkey’s hard currency reserves were now at a 20-year low.
A central bank statement said it “decided to increase the policy rate by 200 basis points to restore the disinflation process and support price stability.”
Inflation edged up to 11.77 percent in August from 11.76 percent in July but it has remained stubbornly in the double digits in the past few years.
This means that Turkey is running a negative real interest rate, where bank deposits and bonds lose value over time, forcing investors out of the market and Turkish nationals to convert their liras into dollars or euros.
The bank last increased its main rate in September 2018 from 17.75 percent to 24 percent owing to a currency crisis caused by tense relations with the United States.
But President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opposes high rates, once describing them as “the mother and father of all evil,” and called for them to be lowered to stimulate growth.
Erdogan last year sacked the bank’s governor and appointed Murat Uysal, under whose direction the rate has been cut nine times.
Ash said the rate decision “suggests the (bank) listened to the market and decided they had to move to avoid a disorderly devaluation and potential balance of payments crisis.”
“They are not out of the woods yet, but they have given themselves a fighting chance.”

Topics: Turkey

Related

Analysis
Middle-East
How Erodgan-led Turkey went from NATO ally to liability
Middle-East
Turkey, Greece agree to resume talks to resolve disputes

Emirates announce more flight resumptions from October

Updated 24 September 2020
Arab News

Emirates announce more flight resumptions from October

  • Flights to three cities in South Africa will open in the first week of October
Updated 24 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s carrier Emirates has announced it will resume flights to five African cities, raising the current operational network to 92 destination.

Flights to South Africa’s Johannesburg and Cape Town will resume on Oct. 1, and Oct. 4 for Durban flights.

The airlines will also open flights to Harare in Zimbabwe on Oct. 1, and to Mauritius on Oct. 3. 

The new announcement comes as the Dubai-based airlines gradually returns to normal operations after a months-long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The UAE earlier announced the resumption of entry permits for visitors to any of its seven emirates, in a bid to restart the country’s tourism industry.

Topics: Emirates

Related

Business & Economy
Dubai’s Emirates refunds $1.4 billion to customers affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions
Business & Economy
Emirates to restore full employee salaries from October, Etihad extends reduced pay for staff

Latest updates

Turkey hikes interest rate for first time since 2018
Dr. Nezar Bahabri
Radiyah Al-Hamoud
Dr. Omar Hafiz
Dr. Safuq Al-Enezi

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.