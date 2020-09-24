You are here

  Britain, France and Germany summon Iran ambassadors over detention of dual citizens

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was visited at her family home by Revolutionary Guards officers this week in an attempt to intimidate her. (File/AFP)
Arab News

  • Britain’s foreign office summoned the Iranian ambassador to the UK on Tuesday to meet senior officials
  • France is trying to secure the release of French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelka who was arrested in 2018
Arab News

LONDON: Britain, France and Germany are summoning Iranian ambassadors in a diplomatic protest against the Islamic Republic’s detention of dual nationals and the harsh treatment that political prisoners endure.
Britain’s foreign office summoned the Iranian ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad on Tuesday to meet senior officials, The Guardian reported. A letter handed to the ambassador seen by the British newspaper said that Iran’s policy of arbitrary detention was seriously damaging its international standing.
The Iranian ambassadors in Paris and Berlin are also being summoned this week.
The coordinated protest against Iranian human rights abuses is the first of its kind by the three E3 countries and comes as concern grows over Iranian security forces increasing pressure on dual-national prisoners.
This includes British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe being told that she will face another trial after a new charge was brought against her.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe is nearing the end of her five-year sentence for spying charges. She was visited at her family home where she is under house arrest by Revolutionary Guards officers this week in an attempt to intimidate her, The Guardian reported.
France, meanwhile, is trying to secure the release of French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelka who was arrested in 2018. She has been moved from the notorious Evin prison to the Ministry of Intelligence detention center.
Britain also set out its concern about grave human rights abuses in Iran in the letter that was handed to Baeidinejad, The Guardian reported.
British citizens and dual nationals are suffering in Iranian prisons in harsh conditions and without justification, the letter said. It argued that they have been arbitrarily detained and deserve to be released and reunited with their families.
The letter also expressed concern about Iran’s repression of human rights activists and defenders inside the country, and its harassment of media and cultural organizations.

Topics: Britain France Germany Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

New Indian law could force thousands of NGOs to shut down, activists claim

Updated 24 September 2020
Sanjay Kumar

New Indian law could force thousands of NGOs to shut down, activists claim

  • Thousands of small NGOs that are dependent on legal funds obtained internationally may be forced to shut down
  • Many small NGOs questioned the timing of the new legislation, as they have been heavily involved in providing relief to millions of people during the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 24 September 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A new law passed by India’s parliament on Wednesday imposes restrictions that will force thousands of NGOs to shut down, dealing a major blow to the country’s civil society, activists say.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) 2020, which regulates the use of foreign funds by individuals and organizations, is “for national and internal security” and to “ensure that foreign funds do not dominate the political and social discourse in India,” Nityanand Rai, junior home minister, told the upper house as it passed the regulation on Wednesday.

But Indian NGOs fear that the law will mean they are no longer able to operate.

“Thousands of small NGOs, which enable good work and are dependent on legal funds obtained internationally, will shut down — also endangering the livelihoods of those dependent on them for a vocation,” Poonam Muttreja, director of the Delhi-based Population Foundation of India, told Arab News.

As the new law does not allow NGOs to share funds with any partner, individual or organization, small groups — particularly those active at the grassroots level — may end up being unable to receive the donations on which they depend for survival, Muttreja warned.

“Donors can’t give small grants to local NGOs, so they give large grants to an intermediary organization with the desire to work with grassroot-level NGOs, (of which there are many) in India,” Muttrejia said.

On Thursday, Voluntary Action Network India (VANI) — an umbrella organization for Indian NGOs — held a press conference during which members questioned the timing of the new legislation, since many small NGOs have been heavily involved in providing relief to millions of people across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the worst possible time to hamper civil society,” the director of Ashoka University’s Center for Social Impact and Philanthropy, Ingrid Srinath, said during the conference. “Just when this country needs its entire civil society to work together with the private sector and the government to address the multiple problems that confront us — not only the health ones but the larger issues of where the economy is going and the many polarizations taking place on the ground.”

Srinath also pointed out that no wider consultation with NGOs had taken place before the law was passed.

According to Delhi-based civil society activist Richa Singh, the law is an attempt by the government to silence dissent in the country.

“The larger purpose is to further silence those civil societies that are critical of (the government). It is a political message to fall in line,” she told Arab News. “While foreign money in the form of investment is being welcomed and labor laws are weakened for it, aid money is selectively targeted.”

Amitabh Behar, the chief executive of Oxfam India, called it a “devastating blow” and also criticized the government’s double standards over the acceptance of foreign funds.

“Red carpet welcome for foreign investments for businesses but stifling and squeezing the nonprofit sector by creating new hurdles for foreign aid which could help lift people out of poverty, ill health and illiteracy,” he said in a Twitter post on Sunday, when the FCRA bill was introduced to the lower house.

Topics: India NGOs COVID-19

