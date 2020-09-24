You are here

Cineworld may need more money if doors close again

New curbs could be a major setback after the Cineworld chain had reopened 561 of its sites around the world. (Reuters)
Updated 24 September 2020
Reuters

Cineworld may need more money if doors close again

  Cinema operator fears renewed virus restrictions as studios delay major releases
Updated 24 September 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Cineworld said on Thursday it might need to raise more money if it is required to shut its theaters again following fresh pandemic curbs, as the world’s second-biggest cinema operator swung to a first-half loss, sending its shares down 17 percent.

The British company, for which the US is the largest market, said it was in talks with lenders to avoid an impending loan default, and flagged risks to its ability to continue as a “going concern” as studios delay major releases and people stay away from theaters.

“If governments were to strengthen restrictions on social gathering, which may therefore oblige us to close our estate again or further push back movie releases, it would have a negative impact on our financial performance and likely require the need to raise additional liquidity,” the company said.

Cineworld shares were down 17.5 percent at 42.3 pence in early trade.

New curbs could be a major setback after the cinema chain reopened 561 of its 778 sites. It had highlighted the strong performance of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” earlier this month, and had said it was looking forward to other big movie releases.

But Walt Disney on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie “Black Widow” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” until 2021 in another setback to cinema operators. “Mulan” also skipped most theaters and went directly to Disney’s streaming platform.

The world’s largest cinema chain, AMC, and Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures agreed in July that the studio’s movies would be made available to US audiences at home after just three weekends in cinemas.

Cineworld Chief Executive Officer Mooky Greidinger, however, said his company would follow the usual route.

“Our policy regarding the theatrical window remains unchanged as an important part of our business model, and we will continue to only show movies that respect it,” he said in a statement.

The cinema operator posted a pretax loss of $1.64 billion for the six months ended June 30, from a profit of $139.7 million last year as its cinemas were shut from mid-March until August. 

Topics: Cineworld Coronavirus

Arabtec Holding said to hire AlixPartners for debt advisory

Updated 25 September 2020
Reuters

Arabtec Holding said to hire AlixPartners for debt advisory

Updated 25 September 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai-listed contractor Arabtec Holding has hired advisory firm AlixPartners to help it restructure the company’s debt, two sources familiar with the matter said.

AlixPartners is assessing the company’s debt profile, before any potential discussions with Arabtec’s creditors, according to the sources, who declined to be named as the matter is not public.

Arabtec did not respond to a query for comment when contacted on Thursday. AlixPartners declined  to comment.

Arabtec Holding is due to hold a shareholder meeting on Thursday afternoon to decide whether to continue operating or liquidate and dissolve the firm after the pandemic hit projects and led to additional costs.

FASTFACT

 

Arabtec last month posted a first-half loss of 794 million dirhams ($216.18 million).

The company, which last month posted a first-half loss of 794 million dirhams ($216.18 million) and total accumulated losses of 1.46 billion dirhams, said on Sept. 9 that it was calling a general assembly under an article of UAE company law.

The law requires companies to vote on whether they should continue operating if their accumulated losses reach half of their issued share capital.

Shares of Arabtec Holding, which helped to build the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, have plunged 56.7 percent this year. They were down almost 5 percent when a suspension of trading was triggered at 1 p.m. local time ahead of the meeting, which was being held in Abu Dhabi.

Several UAE companies have sought to extend debt maturities or agree better terms in recent years to avoid defaults, after an oil price crash hit energy services and construction.

This week, creditors started to enforce claims against Abu Dhabi-based Al Jaber Group, which has struggled since building up debt in the wake of a UAE real estate crisis and began talks with creditors in 2011.

Dubai-listed construction firm Drake & Scull is working under the UAE bankruptcy law to reach an agreement with its creditors in an out-of-court process.

