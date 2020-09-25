You are here

World on track to overshoot warming limit without massive investments

European climate activists take part in a training on September 24, 2020 in Keyenberg, Germany, on the day of their mass action aiming to block a huge open-pit coal mine Garzweiler. (AFP / Ina Fassbender)
Reuters

LONDION: The world must combine COVID-19 recovery packages with massive investments in renewable energy and low-carbon infrastructure or it will fail to meet a global warming limit target, a report by leading energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said .

Currently, the world is on track for a 2.8 degrees Celsius to 3C rise in the global average temperature, above an internationally-agreed limit of below 2C, the report said.

“Nearly $20 trillion, or 25 percent of global gross domestic product, is earmarked for spending over the next 12-18 months to deliver a coronavirus vaccine, tackle unemployment, rebuild public health systems and get economies back on track,” said Prakash Sharma, head of markets and transitions for Asia Pacific at Wood Mackenzie.

FASTFACT

80%

Coal, gas and oil are still expected to contribute around 80 percent of primary energy supply by 2040.

“This investment figure only has tiny proportions allocated to the promise of the Paris Agreement targets. Some jurisdictions, such as the EU, have doubled down on green goals, but it is currently up in the air in the US and China,” he added.

One obstacle is that more than half the world’s existing energy and industrial capacity — power, cement, refining, chemicals and vehicles — is young and has decades left to run its course.

Coal, gas and oil are still expected to contribute around 80 percent of primary energy supply by 2040 — far higher than the 50 percent maximum needed for the world to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Although there is increasing renewables generation, it is not enough and incentives are needed for investments in carbon capture, use and storage and green hydrogen.

OSLO: A sharp rise in the deployment of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technology is needed globally if countries are to meet net-zero emissions targets designed to slow climate change, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday. 

A growing number of countries and companies are targeting net-zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by around the middle of the century in the wake of the 2015 Paris climate agreement. To reach that, the amount of CO2 captured must rocket to 800 million tons in 2030 from around 40 million tons today, the IEA, which advises industrialized nations on energy policies, said in a report.

Up to $160 billion needs to be invested in the technology by 2030, a ten-fold increase from the previous decade, it added. 

“Without it, our energy and climate goals will become virtually impossible to reach,” the IEA head Fatih Birol said in a statement. 

The global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic risks delaying or canceling projects dependent on public support, the IEA said. An oil price slide had also reduced revenues for existing CCUS facilities selling CO2 for so-called enhanced oil recovery (EOR). However, the IEA added: “Economic recovery packages are a unique window of opportunity for governments to support CCUS alongside other clean energy technologies.” 

Referring to a major investment to build two carbon capture plants and an offshore CO2 storage facility, Birol said: “Norway showed its leadership in Europe by making a major funding commitment to the Longship project.”

Nonetheless, the story of CCUS has largely been “one of unmet expectations,” marred by lack of commercial incentives, large capital costs and public opposition to storage, especially onshore, the IEA said. 

In 2009, the agency called for 100 large-scale CCUS projects to be built by 2020 to store around 300 million tons of CO2 per year. To date, just 20 commercial projects are in operation, capturing around 40 million tons per year.

