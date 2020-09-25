You are here

Saudi Arabia records further drop in COVID-19 cases, deaths

Saudi Arabia announced 26 more deaths from the coronavirus and 472 new cases of the disease on Friday. (File/SPA)
Updated 25 September 2020
Arab News

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 315,636
  • A total of 4,625 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 26 more deaths from the coronavirus and 472 new cases of the disease on Friday.
Of the new cases, 86 were recorded in Makkah, 46 in Madinah, 32 in Dammam, 30 in Riyadh, 18 in Hufof and 14 in Jeddah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 315,636 after 843 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 4,625 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

