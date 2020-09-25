Saudi Arabia records further drop in COVID-19 cases, deaths

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 26 more deaths from the coronavirus and 472 new cases of the disease on Friday.
Of the new cases, 86 were recorded in Makkah, 46 in Madinah, 32 in Dammam, 30 in Riyadh, 18 in Hufof and 14 in Jeddah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 315,636 after 843 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 4,625 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
