Saudi Arabia records further drop in COVID-19 cases, deaths

Trad Bahabri, chief strategy officer at Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Trad Bahabri has been the chief strategy officer at Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) since 2018.

He gained a bachelor’s degree in international business in 2014 from Thompson Rivers University, in Canada, one year after receiving an associate degree in commerce and business management from the same institution.

Bahabri worked as head of operations for the Princess Al-Anood Foundation in 2014 and toward the end of that year joined the Regional Center of Quality and Excellence in Education (RCQE) — the first in the Kingdom to be established under the auspices of UNESCO — as an executive associate.

Between 2015 and late 2016, he served as a business development manager at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi and Bros. Group and from there worked on building strategic partnerships for the Ministry of Economy and Planning until May 2017.

Soon after, he utilized his expertise and contacts to help the General Entertainment Authority in forming key alliances with local, regional, and international entities.

In December 2017, he joined the DGDA’s project management office.

Bahabri trained in community, personal, and team leadership through Thompson Rivers University and also has experience in business advice, organizational communication strategies and tactics, and project management.

The DGDA celebrated the 90th Saudi National Day on Wednesday with an array of interactive cultural, historical, and artistic activities.

“The celebration of Saudi National Day this year coincides with the Saudi presidency of the G20 summit, which includes the most important and powerful economic countries in the world,” said the DGDA’s CEO Jerry Inzerillo.

To mark the occasion, Salwa Palace, which is the original home of the Al-Saud royal family and is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, was decorated with the Kingdom’s flag and the National Day slogan.