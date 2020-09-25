You are here

Manila will not seek pardon for Filipino drug dealers convicted in Middle East

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin stressed that unlike in Indonesia, Filipino drug dealers in the Middle East ‘were not fooled.’ (File/AFP)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (AP)
Ellie Aben

Manila will not seek pardon for Filipino drug dealers convicted in Middle East

  • Earlier this month, 95 Filipinos detained for various offenses in the UAE were released and allowed to return to the Philippines
  • Foreign secretary says that he will let the law abroad ‘destroy’ Filipinos convicted of drug dealing
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said on Friday that he had instructed Philippine ambassadors in the Middle East to exclude convicted Filipino drug dealers from prisoner exchange programs and let the law of the host countries take its course.

“I won’t allow the pardon of convicted Filipino drug dealers in the Middle East,” Locsin said on his Twitter account.

“My orders to my ambassadors there is exclude drug dealers from prisoner exchanges.”

Echoing President Rodrigo Duterte’s stand on drug offenders, he said: “You destroy my people I will . . . let the law abroad destroy you.”

He stressed that unlike in Indonesia, Filipino drug dealers in the Middle East “were not fooled.”

He was apparently referring to the case of Mary Jane Veloso, which made international headlines when the Philippine woman was sentenced to death by Indonesian authorities in 2010 for carrying 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her luggage.

Veloso was scheduled to face the firing squad in April 2015 but was given a last-minute stay of execution after an appeal by then Philippine President Benigno Aquino III.

FASTFACT

Senate President Vicente Sotto III expressed his support for Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin’s stand on drug convicts.

She denied knowledge about the heroin and insisted that she was tricked into carrying the drug-laden luggage by her Philippine-based recruiter who promised her a job in neighboring Malaysia.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, meanwhile, expressed his support for Locsin’s stand on drug convicts.

“Exactly my position when I was Dangerous Drugs Board chairman! Korek (correct)!” he said also in a Twitter post.

It was not immediately clear what prompted Locsin’s statement, but the Department of Foreign Affairs, which he leads, was involved in a recent prisoner exchange with the UAE.

Earlier this month, 95 Filipinos detained for various offenses in the UAE were released and allowed to return to the Philippines in exchange for two UAE nationals pardoned by Duterte.

Topics: Philippines

Cadets among 22 dead in Ukraine military plane crash

Updated 25 September 2020
AFP

Cadets among 22 dead in Ukraine military plane crash

  • The transport plane was carrying a total of 28 passengers when it crashed, including 21 military students and seven crew
  • The town of Chuhuiv, where the crash occurred, is 100 kilometers west of the front line with the pro-Russian separatists
Updated 25 September 2020
AFP

KIEV: At least 22 people including military cadets were killed and two others seriously injured Friday when a Ukranian air force plane crashed near Kharkiv in the east of the country, the interior ministry said.
“Twenty-two people died,” Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko told AFP, adding that “the search for two other people is continuing.”
The transport plane was carrying a total of 28 passengers when it crashed, including 21 military students and seven crew, he said.
“It’s a shock,” he added. “At the moment it’s impossible to establish the cause” of the crash.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would travel to the region on Saturday.
“We are urgently creating a commission to investigate all the circumstances and causes of the tragedy,” he wrote on Facebook.
The Antonov-26 transport aircraft crashed at around 8:50 p.m. local time (17:50 GMT), two kilometers (1 mile) from the Chuhuiv military air base, the emergency services said.
The plane caught fire after the crash and was extingushed after one hour.
The town of Chuhuiv is around 30 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv and 100 kilometers west of the front line with the pro-Russian separatists.

