G7 backs extension of G20 debt freeze, calls for reforms 

The ancient town of Fenghuang in China’s central Hunan province. China has refused to include loans by its state-owned bank in its official bilateral debt totals when dealing with countries seeking debt relief. (AFP)
Updated 25 September 2020
Reuters

  • Group of Seven ‘strongly regret’ moves by some countries to skip participation in debt relief for world’s poorest nations
WASHINGTON: G7 finance ministers on Friday backed an extension of a G20 bilateral debt relief initiative for the world’s poorest countries, but said it must be revised to address shortcomings hindering its implementation.

In a lengthy joint statement, the ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies said that they “strongly regret” moves by some countries to skip participation by classifying their state-owned institutions as commercial lenders.

Two officials from G7 countries said the reference was clearly targeted at China, which has refused to include loans by the state-owned China Development Bank and other government-controlled entities in its official bilateral debt totals when dealing with countries seeking debt relief.

The ministers also acknowledged that some countries will need further debt relief going forward, and urged the Group of 20 major economies and Paris Club creditors to agree on terms by next month’s meeting of G20 finance ministers.

“Everyone was disappointed by China’s lack of transparency and commitment,” said one official, who asked not to be named.

At an online meeting hosted by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the ministers underscored their commitment to work together to support the poorest and most vulnerable countries, which have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

They asked the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to provide regular updates on the financing needs of low-income countries and propose solutions for expected financing gaps, including through instruments to leverage access to private finance.

They said the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) approved in April by G20 countries, including China, had helped 43 countries defer $5 billion in official debt service payments to free up money to respond to the pandemic.

But the total is far short of the $12 billion in savings that were initially projected, and represents just over half of the 70-plus countries that were eligible.

The ministers said the initiative should be extended, “in the context of a request for IMF financing,” and called for a new term sheet and memorandum of understanding to improve its implementation.

The ministers said claims classified as commercial under DSSI would also be treated as such in future debt treatments and for implementation of IMF policies, delivering a stern reminder to China and others that have not been fully transparent about the scope and terms of government lending to poor countries.

The ministers also called again on private lenders to implement the debt relief initiative when requested, noting that the absence of private sector participation has limited the potential benefits for several countries. 

Topics: G7 G20

Hitachi grids will hit 2025 target after green revolution

The power grid business Hitachi bought is involved in projects like connecting the world’s largest offshore wind farm in the North Sea to Britain. (Shutterstock)
  • Demand for wind and solar power growing because of pandemic, says CEO
ZURICH: The power grids business Hitachi bought from ABB for $11 billion is likely to hit the upper end of its 2025 targets despite the effects of a coronavirus downturn over the next two years, CEO Claudio Facchin has said.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids, whose products connect power stations to homes and factories, expects a recovery as countries launch stimulus packages and the electricity industry switches to greener technologies.
The company which competes with Siemens, General Electric and Hyundai, is due to give an update on its financial targets in October.
“We see the pandemic as having a temporary effect and we’re optimistic about the future,” Facchin told Reuters.
“COVID-19 has a negative impact on us in 2020 and 2021, but by 2023 and 2024 we should not see any more effect. We expect an actual positive swing when the recovery and stimulus packages kick in,” he said.
Although global electricity demand is set to fall 6 percent this year, demand for wind and solar is rising 5 percent, the International Energy Agency estimates.
“The pandemic has accelerated the conversion from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy like wind and solar,” said Facchin, 55, who also led the business when ABB was its owner.

FASTFACT

The global power grid market is worth $100 billion.

“We are helping customers master the additional complexity of variable renewable energy sources and combining information technology and operational technology to improve efficiency.”
Projects at Zurich-based Hitachi ABB Power Grids, whose annual orders of $10 billion are equivalent to 10 percent of Hitachi’s revenue, include connecting the world’s largest offshore wind farm in the North Sea to Britain’s power grid.
In China it is delivering some of the world’s longest powerlines, including a 1,700 km link to transmit hydro-generated electricity from Sichuan province to Jiangxi province.
Facchin said he was confident the business could beat the 2 to 3 percent growth annual growth rate for the $100 billion global power grid market.
The company, which employs 36,000, will tap Hitachi’s expertise in IT and digital technology to enable predictive maintenance of power grids, for example.
It will use Hitachi’s financing arm will to help clients fund projects, and increase its service business, Facchin said.
The Italian executive was confident he could raise profitability, which investors saw as a problem when ABB owned it.
It is targeting operational EBITA margins of 8 to 12 percent, up from 6.5 percent expected in the year to March 2021.
“We are going to be at the upper end of this corridor by 2025,” Facchin said.

Topics: Hitachi

