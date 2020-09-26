You are here

  • Home
  • Australia’s Duke heads Al-Taawoun into AFC knockouts

Australia’s Duke heads Al-Taawoun into AFC knockouts

Al-Taawoun’s forward Mitchell Duke celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Champions League match against Al-Duhail. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nvtsj

Updated 26 September 2020
AFP

Australia’s Duke heads Al-Taawoun into AFC knockouts

Updated 26 September 2020
AFP

DOHA: Australian striker Mitchell Duke shrugged off a head injury to put Saudi Arabia’s Al-Taawoun into the Asian Champions League knockouts with a 1-0 win over Qatar giants Al-Duhail.

Duke’s head was heavily bandaged after a clash with Al-Duhail’s Almoez Ali minutes earlier, but he recovered to nod the winner from a corner on 86 minutes.

Al-Taawoun’s second win over Al-Duhail in the coronavirus-hit tournament put them into the round of 16 for the first time as the visitors advanced due to their head-to-head record, with both teams on nine points after six games.

And on a night when all four Group C teams had a chance of reaching the last 16, Iran’s Persepolis thrashed UAE outfit Sharjah 4-0 to join Al-Taawoun in the knockouts.

Duke’s goal was the decisive act in a frenetic final 10 minutes at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar, a venue for the 2022 World Cup.

The Aussie clashed heads with Ali following a corner but he was back in the action after a few minutes of treatment on the ground.

Al-Duhail’s Ismail Mohamed almost found the mark but his chip was cleared off the line by substitute Saad Yaslam with the goalkeeper beaten.

Duke was then on hand to seal Al-Taawoun’s last-16 spot as he planted a firm header past Al Duhail goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Bakri from Sultan Mandash’s corner.

Persepolis had an easier ride at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium as they scored three in the first half to ease past Sharjah.

Shojae Khalilzadeh nodded the Iranians in front in the second minute, and Isa Alekasir and Vahid Amiri also scored with headers just before halftime. Mehdi Qara completed the scoring with Persepolis’s fourth headed goal in second half injury time.

Earlier, Qatar’s Al-Sadd and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr both lost their final group games against already eliminated rivals.

Al-Sadd were shocked 2-1 by Iran’s Sepahan, while Al Nassr went down 1-0 to former champions Al Ain.

Related

Update
Sport
Al Hilal hit out at ‘inflexible’ AFC over Champions League axing
Sport
Al-Hilal back in the AFC Champions League and their biggest obstacle is COVID-19

Mikel Arteta: ‘We can face Liverpool with confidence’

Updated 26 September 2020
AFP

Mikel Arteta: ‘We can face Liverpool with confidence’

  • Arsenal face ultimate test of their character against Premier League champions
Updated 26 September 2020
AFP

LONDON: Mikel Arteta believes Liverpool are getting “better and better” but says Arsenal must go to Anfield believing they can win after two straight victories against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Arsenal have a maximum six points from their first two league matches of the season but face the ultimate test of their character against the Premier League champions on Monday.

Liverpool also have a 100 percent record this season but suffered a league defeat at the Emirates in July and lost to Arsenal on penalties in the Community Shield last month.

“We know the standards they have set in this league, how consistent they have been and that’s because they dominate almost every aspect of the game,” Arsenal boss Arteta said on Friday.

“So we need to be at our best, we need to compete really well against this team and hopefully the boys are ready to do that on Monday.”

Arteta said it was easier to play at an empty Anfield than in front of Liverpool’s passionate supporters but pointed out that Klopp’s side were in fine form.

“I think they are getting better and better,” he said. “They have fewer weaknesses. They are a fantastic side.”

Arteta called on his team to be ruthless in front of goal but said they would also have to prepare to “suffer for periods.”

“Most important, have the belief that we can go there and win and we all have to believe we are capable of doing that,” he said.

Topics: champions league Liverpool UCL Arsenal FC

Related

Sport
Liverpool’s Mane sinks 10-man Chelsea, Son hits four in Spurs rout
Sport
Liverpool face Chelsea test as Manchester clubs enter fray

Latest updates

US Secretary of State Pompeo to back Greece amid tension with Turkey
Turkey’s behavior in region is ‘explosive and dangerous’ to its neighbors, says Cypriot envoy
Hitachi grids will hit 2025 target after green revolution
Julius Baer ordered to pay $162m over vanished East German cash
GM energizes Chinese electric micro car market

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.