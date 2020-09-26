You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Conditional Citizens

Updated 26 September 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Conditional Citizens

Updated 26 September 2020
Arab News

Author Laila Lalami structures Conditional Citizens as a series of personal vignettes and historical dives that are more broad than deep.
Lalami was born in Morocco and came to the US for graduate school. She stayed because she fell in love with an American, whom she married.
“Conditional citizens, in Lalami’s account, are not allowed to dissent or question the choices of their government; if they do, they are viewed with suspicion, their allegiance to their new country questioned. Conditional citizens also have less freedom of movement,” said Sonia Nazario in a review for The New York Times.
Lalami “is less insightful when she widens her lens to argue that all minorities in the United States — including people born here but of a race, faith or gender not shared by the dominant majority — are discriminated against by their government and others, a heavily worn argument,” Nazario added.
“While her book convincingly lays out the inequalities among citizens, she’s woefully short on remedies and specific ideas for achieving change,” the review said.

What We Are Reading Today: Our Bodies, Their Battlefields by Christina Lamb

Updated 25 September 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Our Bodies, Their Battlefields by Christina Lamb

Updated 25 September 2020
Arab News

This is a searing account of women’s suffering during war time. 

Rape, Christina Lamb writes, is the “most neglected” war crime of the 1949 Geneva Convention. 

“The Rwandan conviction of Mayor Akaseyu, who himself was directly responsible for the rape and killing of Tutsis, is touted as the first war case where a high-profile person was punished along with rape charges,” said a review in goodreads.com. 

“Going further, the tales of atrocities committed by Serbians against the Bosnian muslims shows how neighbors and acquaintances take part in crime against women without any remorse,” said the review.

It added: “There are also narratives of the Rohingya women at Cox Bazaar, Bangladesh who had suffered hardships in the hands of the Burmese military.”

The review said: “In the wake of the #MeToo movement, rape crimes have begun to be treated seriously, however the author contends that conviction of such crimes during war time is still very minimal and serious steps are needed to overcome this mindset.”

It added: “The topic of war is usually associated with nationalism, military powers and strategies, while its tragic consequences are only measured in terms of the number of live lost.” 

Topics: Book Review

