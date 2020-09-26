You are here

  • Home
  • GM energizes Chinese electric micro car market

GM energizes Chinese electric micro car market

The Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, below. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/89qb7

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

GM energizes Chinese electric micro car market

  • Trend toward a new segment of EVs in the country following changes to government subsidies
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: When 32-year-old photographer Jaco Xu needed a run-around car for work in the eastern city of Hangzhou, the price tag on the latest micro EV from GM’s China joint venture overcame his qualms about electric vehicles.

Xu paid 38,800 yuan ($5,735) for his tiny two-door Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, while the basic model retails for just 28,800 yuan ($4,200), making it China’s cheapest EV.
“It feels pretty good. The price is so low and the appearance is simple and beautiful,” said Xu. “Why would I hesitate at that price?“
Launched in July, the Wuling MINI is heading a trend toward a new segment of EVs in China following changes to government subsidies — smaller vehicles with less range between charges, but a super-cheap price tag.
Despite basic features — no safety air bags, optional air-conditioning and a driving range of less than 200 km (125 miles) due to a smaller battery — buyers have been enthusiastic.
SGMW, GM’s venture with partners SAIC Motor Corp. and Guangxi Automobile Group, sold about 15,000 of the vehicles in August, making it China’s top-selling EV for the month, surpassing Tesla’s popular Model 3.
The venture plans to expand manufacturing capabilities of the new model, turning out cars at its plant in Liuzhou as well as its existing facilities in Qingdao, said Zhou Xing, SGMW’s branding and marketing director.
“We positioned this model as a ‘people’s commuting tool’,” he said, speaking ahead of the Beijing auto show that starts on Saturday. “Customers can drive their cars to work every day.”
The target market includes people like Xu who are looking for a city run-around as a second car, rural buyers who want a vehicle to move goods and young first-time buyers who are motivated by price.

HIGHLIGHTS

● GM JV micro car is China’s best-selling EV in August.

● Wuling MINI EV targets new EV buyers, sells from $4,200.

● Leads trend to smaller cars, batteries after subsidy cuts.

Total sales of new energy vehicles — including electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles — are expected to reach 1.1 million vehicles in China this year, about 5 percent of total auto sales. The micro car represents a shift in what typifies a mainstream electric vehicle, as policymakers push for increased EV production and sales have been bolstered by restrictions on petrol-fueled cars.
In response to government requirements to win generous EV subsidies, automakers over the past decade have developed higher energy-density battery systems to allow cars to drive for longer with a single charge.
Tesla’s Model 3, which has a range of more than 400 km, has been the market leader in China for most of 2020, retailing for about $43,000, about 10 times the cost of the Wuling MINI.
However, China cut subsidies heavily in 2019 and is now asking for higher EV power efficiency to save energy. Automakers, in turn, are planning more smaller EVs with a moderate driving range aimed at customers who can charge cars easily, industry executives said.
The economics are skinny. Wuling MINI will not get EV subsidies due to its short range. For SGMW, the cheap price tag means it makes very little money at best, according to insiders.
EVs, however, generate green credits for SGMW that can be used to offset negative credits of other companies like SGM, its sister venture which is expanding a lineup of bigger SUVs under Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac marques.
“Selling micro EVs in China makes more sense this year,” said a product planning official at a GM rival. “Subsidies have become a less important factor of pricing as government has already cut a lot, while green credits are expected to become more expensive,” the official said.
Bidding to reverse a sales decline due to a slower economy and stiff competition, GM expects EVs to make up more than 40 percent of its new launches in China over the next five years.
The Detroit automaker is revamping plants in Shanghai, Wuhan and Liuzhou under its two Chinese JVs to enable production lines making gasoline cars to turn out EVs, public documents detailing its constructions plans show.
For now, the Wuling MINI is the cheapest EV, but it faces competition from the cheapest models from rivals BYD and BAIC BluePark.
Great Wall Motor and Toyota’s China partner GAC are also planning more electric models with a range below 400 km, company officials said this month.
And startup Kaiyun Motors is trying to radically lower the price of its new electric pickup truck Pixel to about 20,000 yuan for urban delivery services, although these EVs will be sold without batteries, allowing consumers to swap them.

Topics: General Motors

Related

Business & Economy
China to see record LNG imports as industries recover, expand
Business & Economy
Beijing debt added to key global bonds index

China to see record LNG imports as industries recover, expand

Liquified natural gas (LNG) storage tanks are seen at PetroChina's receiving terminal in Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 16, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 8 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

China to see record LNG imports as industries recover, expand

  • Despite the growth in demand, China is not expected to suffer supply shortages during the cold winter months when demand peaks
Updated 8 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: China’s imports of liquefied natural gas will likely grow 10 percent to new highs this year as companies scoop up cheap supplies to cover increasing industrial use and robust residential demand.
With its total natural gas use likely expanding at 4-6 percent this year, China is the only major bright spot on the world gas market, where demand is set to fall by about 4 percent as the global economy contracts due to coronavirus lockdowns.
LNG imports are set to hit a record 65-67 million tonnes this year, analysts and Chinese traders estimate, a tenth more than 2019's total and at a growth rate that could see China overtake Japan as the world’s top buyer by 2022.
Some analysts believe that China’s economy is now fairly much back to its pre-virus growth path.
“After taking a brief hit earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s gas demand recovered faster than expected, driven mostly by the industrial sector that has recovered to 2019 levels since May,” said Alicia Wee, analyst at FGE.
Companies booked more super-chilled gas from Qatar, Russia and Australia, taking advantage of record-low prices earlier in the year as demand sagged elsewhere.

FASTFACT

Japan is the world's top buyer of LNG.

To accommodate higher LNG imports, top gas importer PetroChina reduced costlier pipeline supplies from central Asia, mainly Kazakhstan, using contract tolerances, said a Beijing-based PetroChina official.
“(Fourth-quarter)imports will remain robust . . . as LNG is both more competitive and flexible versus pipeline gas, despite a recent spot price spike,” said Lu Xiao, senior analyst at IHS Markit.
January-August imports of LNG rose 10.3 percent over the same year-ago period to 42.2 million tonnes, while piped gas fell 7.4 percent, Chinese customs data showed.
China sees natural gas as a bridge fuel on its long journey to reach carbon neutral by 2060, and since 2016 has switched millions of homes and thousands of factories to gas from coal. The gasification pace slowed along with the economy since 2019, but new pockets of industrial demand have emerged in manufacturing hubs such as south China’s Guangdong and east China’s Shandong provinces.
In Guangdong, China’s first region to import LNG, authorities are pushing ceramic and glass makers to burn gas instead of coal, which will likely generate up to 8 billion cubic metres of fresh gas demand this year, or 2.6 percent of the national total, according to a report carried this week by the Shanghai Oil and Gas Exchange.
Guangdong, the top gas power generator by province and second-largest gas consumer after Jiangsu, added 3 gigawatts of capacity in the first eight months to raise its total to 26 GW, more than a quarter of China's total, said IHS Markit’s Lu.
Residential demand also continues to grow, accounting for roughly 30 percent of total demand, said independent gas distributor ENN Energy Holdings and China Resources Gas Group, which each connected more than one million households to their pipeline network in the first half of 2020.
Despite the growth in demand, China is not expected to suffer supply shortages during the cold winter months when demand peaks.
Domestic gas production has also expanded. It is up nearly 9 percent in the first eight months versus a year ago as PetroChina and CNOOC Ltd stepped up domestic drilling to meet national supply obligations.
Companies have also filled underground storages with total effective working capacity of 14 billion cubic metres.
“Sufficient supplies and flexible demand make gas shortage a remote possibility,” said Huang Miaoru, senior manager at Wood Mackenzie.

Topics: China Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Related

Business & Economy
Beijing debt added to key global bonds index
Business & Economy
G7 backs extension of G20 debt freeze, calls for reforms 

Latest updates

GM energizes Chinese electric micro car market
China to see record LNG imports as industries recover, expand
Beijing debt added to key global bonds index
What We Are Reading Today: Conditional Citizens
Yemen’s terrifying, severely damaged road to Taiz on brink of collapse

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.