Hitachi grids will hit 2025 target after green revolution

The power grid business Hitachi bought is involved in projects like connecting the world’s largest offshore wind farm in the North Sea to Britain. (Shutterstock)
  • Demand for wind and solar power growing because of pandemic, says CEO
ZURICH: The power grids business Hitachi bought from ABB for $11 billion is likely to hit the upper end of its 2025 targets despite the effects of a coronavirus downturn over the next two years, CEO Claudio Facchin has said.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids, whose products connect power stations to homes and factories, expects a recovery as countries launch stimulus packages and the electricity industry switches to greener technologies.
The company which competes with Siemens, General Electric and Hyundai, is due to give an update on its financial targets in October.
“We see the pandemic as having a temporary effect and we’re optimistic about the future,” Facchin told Reuters.
“COVID-19 has a negative impact on us in 2020 and 2021, but by 2023 and 2024 we should not see any more effect. We expect an actual positive swing when the recovery and stimulus packages kick in,” he said.
Although global electricity demand is set to fall 6 percent this year, demand for wind and solar is rising 5 percent, the International Energy Agency estimates.
“The pandemic has accelerated the conversion from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy like wind and solar,” said Facchin, 55, who also led the business when ABB was its owner.

FASTFACT

The global power grid market is worth $100 billion.

“We are helping customers master the additional complexity of variable renewable energy sources and combining information technology and operational technology to improve efficiency.”
Projects at Zurich-based Hitachi ABB Power Grids, whose annual orders of $10 billion are equivalent to 10 percent of Hitachi’s revenue, include connecting the world’s largest offshore wind farm in the North Sea to Britain’s power grid.
In China it is delivering some of the world’s longest powerlines, including a 1,700 km link to transmit hydro-generated electricity from Sichuan province to Jiangxi province.
Facchin said he was confident the business could beat the 2 to 3 percent growth annual growth rate for the $100 billion global power grid market.
The company, which employs 36,000, will tap Hitachi’s expertise in IT and digital technology to enable predictive maintenance of power grids, for example.
It will use Hitachi’s financing arm will to help clients fund projects, and increase its service business, Facchin said.
The Italian executive was confident he could raise profitability, which investors saw as a problem when ABB owned it.
It is targeting operational EBITA margins of 8 to 12 percent, up from 6.5 percent expected in the year to March 2021.
“We are going to be at the upper end of this corridor by 2025,” Facchin said.

ZURICH: Swiss private bank Julius Baer could seek to recoup 150 million Swiss francs ($162 million) from UBS after it was ordered on Friday to repay the German government over millions in East German cash that vanished after the fall of the Berlin Wall.
The German government has been seeking money that it says was illegally transferred out of East Germany when the communist regime collapsed.
At that time, large sums were moved from an East German foreign trade company to foreign banks, so the money could not be seized by a reunified Germany.
For more than 20 years the Federal Agency for Special Tasks (BvS) has been searching for the money which has since been withdrawn from the banks.
The agency has also been seeking to make banks involved liable for not preventing these withdrawals.
Julius Baer became involved due its acquisition of the former Swiss Bank Cantrade, which it picked up in 2005 when it bought Bank Ehinger & Armand von Ernst Ltd. from rival Swiss lender UBS.
The matter is related to unauthorized withdrawals between 1990 and 1992 from a Cantrade account of a foreign trade company established in East Germany, Julius Baer said on Friday.

BACKGROUND

German authorities have been trying to recover funds that were allegedly transferred out of East Germany illegally when the communist regime collapsed in 1990.

The Zurich-based bank has been fighting a long running legal battle against the payment, but Switzerland’s highest court has now given its final decision, ordering Julius Baer to pay 150 million francs.
BvS was not immediately available for comment on the decision.
The payment, which includes interest, is fully covered by a provision Julius Baer booked in December 2019, the Swiss bank said.
Julius Baer said it will notify UBS of the final ruling. It previously said it would pursue Switzerland’s biggest bank for payment under the warranties agreed when it acquired Bank Ehinger & Armand von Ernst from it. UBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

