Gigi Hadid shares baby gifts from fellow celebs

Gigi Hadid gave birth to her first child over the weekend. File/Instagram
Updated 26 September 2020
DUBAI: Gigi Hadid’s closest friends are already showering her newborn with baby gifts.

The US-Palestinian-Dutch model gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik over the weekend. 

The 25-year-old supermodel revealed the baby gifts she received from Italian designer Donatella Versace and pop singer Taylor Swift in an Instagram Story on Friday.

Hadid posted a picture of her baby girl wearing a white Versace onesie draped beneath a pink silk blanket, made by Swift.




“From auntie Donatella Versace,” wrote Hadid. “And auntie Taylor Swift made this!!” she added over the blanket.

Gigi and Zayn have both collaborated with Versace over the years, and the model has walked in many fashion shows for the Italian fashion house.

Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world,” wrote Hadid in a statement on Wednesday, sharing the exciting news with her 58.5 million Instagram followers. “So in love.”

Malik wrote: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.”

“The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together,” he added.

 

