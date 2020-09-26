Saudi radio star Big Hass teams up with Dubai Media City to shine a light on regional talent

DUBAI: Regional music personality and radio host Hass “Big Hass” Dennaoui has teamed up with Dubai Media City (DMC) to launch a new live show dedicated to shining a light on the Gulf’s promising music talents.

Titled “DMC Amplify,” the first episode of the digital show will premiere on Oct. 2. Big Hass will be joined in the first session by up-and-coming Saudi rapper Molham, who will set the stage for a string of local artists, musicians and poets who will sit down with the radio host for hard-hitting talks and performances that will be streamed live via Facebook and YouTube.

“We all have a duty to support and amplify the noise around local artists and that’s why our collaboration is so important,” said Big Hass in a statement. “This exciting new series will bring together amazing people with real stories to share about their struggles and successes. I can’t wait to get started.”

Echoing his statement, Majed Al-Suwaidi, managing director of Dubai Media City, added: “Shining a light on promising new artists breaking through the region’s multibillion-dollar creative industry is something that everyone in our community cares strongly about. For close to two decades, we’ve endeavoured to showcase emerging talent and provide a platform for them to reach a bigger audience through an action-packed roster of annual events. DMC Amplify is a natural extension of this and we’re delighted to see it take flight.”