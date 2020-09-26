You are here

IMF raises Colombia’s credit line after virus slump

Colombia’s economy is expected to shrink 8.2 percent this year, worse than the 2.5 percent drop originally forecast. (AFP)
26 September 2020
AFP

  • Colombia has had a Flexible Credit Line (FCL) since May 2009
AFP

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it had raised by $6.5 billion a credit line offered to Colombia to about $17.2 billion, aiming to help the country cope with the economic effects of COVID-19.

“The augmentation was approved in light of Colombia’s continued qualification with very strong institutional policy frameworks, track record of economic performance and policy implementation, and against a backdrop of higher external risks and a larger than expected adverse impact from the pandemic,” the Washington-based crisis lender said in a statement.

Colombia has had a Flexible Credit Line (FCL) since May 2009, and the IMF board has renewed it every two years, providing the country with money that could be deployed to head off a crisis.

The latest renewal in May was for $10.8 billion, but deputy IMF managing director Antoinette Sayeh said in a statement that Colombia’s downturn was deeper than expected and the country is set for its worst recession on record.

“The augmentation of access under the current FCL arrangement will help Colombia manage heightened external risks, protect ongoing efforts to effectively respond to the pandemic, continue to integrate migrants from Venezuela, foster inclusive growth and reduce external vulnerabilities,” she said.

IMF mission chief for Colombia Hamid Faruqee said the country’s economy is expected to shrink 8.2 percent this year, worse than the 2.5 percent drop originally forecast.

“We do expect growth to rebound,” he said, predicting GDP increasing four percent next year.

Colombia is one of five countries that have received an FCL, along with Chile, Mexico, Peru and Poland, which exited the arrangement in late 2017.

None of the countries have drawn on the funds, the IMF said.

Topics: IMF Colombia

Tunisia’s tourism industry hit hard by coronavirus pandemic

27 September 2020
Arab News

Tunisia’s tourism industry hit hard by coronavirus pandemic

  • Tourism accounts for about eight percent of Tunisia’s national output
Updated 27 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Tunisia’s tourism industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and is expected to decline further before 2020 ends.

Tourist activity has shrunk by 60 percent, the country’s tourism minister Habib Ammar said, and that figure could reach 70 percent to reflect the World Tourism Organization’s estimate for global tourism.

Tourism accounts for about eight percent of Tunisia’s national output and is the country’s second biggest employer, with around 400,000 people involved in the industry, after the agricultural sector.

The number of tourists rose 13.6 percent to 9.5 million in 2019, a record level, but Tunisia’s 10-million-visitor target for this year was sidelined when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Despite this quandary, the government is considering various proposals to help stakeholders in the sector, state news agency TAP reported.

A gradual recovery of tourism activity will be recorded next year, both worldwide and nationwide, ensuring that the tourist units that will be preserved will have the capacity to accommodate tourists, it added.

Ammar also said that government remains committed to implement support plans such as the rescheduling of the settlement of bank and social security fund debts, and extending credits over longer repayment periods.

The tourism ministry is working with all intervening parties to implement this measure, which will make it possible to provide liquidity to the tourist units, and consequently, to guarantee a better future for the tourist activity, he added.

“This will also allow the ministry to develop a strategy and a clear plan for the sector in the medium and long term.”

Topics: tourism Tunisia Coronavirus

