Beijing show opens to uncertainty

Visitors inspect a BMW i4 concept car at the Beijing autoshow, a rare industry event held in person during the pandemic, which fewer people attended and where new models were scant. (Reuters)
Updated 27 September 2020
Reuters

  • World’s biggest car market has been hit by lockdowns that froze economic activity — but some signs of hope
BEIJING: China’s auto market has rebounded smartly from the COVID-19 crash in recent months, especially for high-end cars, but questions about the durability of that recovery hung over the Beijing autoshow that started on Saturday.

A rare industry event being held in person during the pandemic, the show marks a triumph for the world’s biggest car market, pummelled from late last year as lockdowns froze economic activity in the country where the disease erupted.

However, this show will be a far cry from the usual ebullience as fewer attend, new models are scant and prospects remain uncertain.

Among the bright spots; the Chinese market’s sharp bounce since April, strong demand for midsize to large luxury vehicles and a flood of interest — and investment — in electric vehicles.

China’s auto sales rose 11.6 percent in August from a year earlier, the fifth straight rise after plunging during the lockdown. When almost all residents were told to stay home in February, sales collapsed a record 79 percent to their lowest since 2005.

Guangzhou-based GAC, which has partnerships with Toyota Motor and Honda Motor, expects sales to grow for the full year, general manager Feng Xingya said on the sidelines of the show, formally the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020.

Germany’s BMW expects “single digit growth” in China this year, said Jochen Goller, head of BMW China.

“We were heavily affected during quarter one of course, and massively in China,” with a 30 percent on-year sales drop, Goller said. But the second quarter saw a 17 percent rebound and this quarter “is running really well.”

“You can say confidence is back,” Goller said.

China’s typically busy car-buying season, “Golden September, Silver October,” is off to a good start, according to preliminary data, with passenger car sales up 12 percent in the first 20 days of September.

The rebound means this year’s sales will fall less than 10 percent, the China Association of Automo- bile Manufacturers estimates, better than its May forecast of a 15 to 25 percent decline.

Much of the upturn is driven by sales of larger passenger cars by makers such as Daimler and BMW, boosted by new models, automakers’ discounts and a broader recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

Premium vehicles accounted for a record 15 percent of the Chinese market in August, up from around 10 percent for all of last year, said the China Passenger Car Association.

Electric vehicles are also providing a buzz to the Beijing show, as a boom in Tesla shares has propelled interest in China. EV startups like Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto and WM Motor have together raised more than $8 billion this year.

But the recent improvement reflects Chinese carmakers making earlier model launches as they could not wait for the usual hype from the delayed autoshow before going to market. That suggests a more limited upside to the current sales rise.

“This year’s auto sales are very different from previous years,” said senior LMC Automotive analyst Alan Kang. “Many cars were sold during summer because customers delayed purchases after the lockdown.”

Sales of larger sedans and sport-utility vehicles have returned to last year’s levels, but competition among mass-market brands is intensifying, said Yale Zhang, head of Shanghai-based consultancy AutoForesight.

That is a key battleground for international and domestic brands including Volkswagen, Toyota, and Geely. Still, he said, “Sales performance in these two months will give us a clue about what will happen next.”

Topics: Beijing

Tunisia’s tourism industry hit hard by coronavirus pandemic

Tunisia’s tourism industry hit hard by coronavirus pandemic

  • Tourism accounts for about eight percent of Tunisia’s national output
DUBAI: Tunisia’s tourism industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and is expected to decline further before 2020 ends.

Tourist activity has shrunk by 60 percent, the country’s tourism minister Habib Ammar said, and that figure could reach 70 percent to reflect the World Tourism Organization’s estimate for global tourism.

Tourism accounts for about eight percent of Tunisia’s national output and is the country’s second biggest employer, with around 400,000 people involved in the industry, after the agricultural sector.

The number of tourists rose 13.6 percent to 9.5 million in 2019, a record level, but Tunisia’s 10-million-visitor target for this year was sidelined when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Despite this quandary, the government is considering various proposals to help stakeholders in the sector, state news agency TAP reported.

A gradual recovery of tourism activity will be recorded next year, both worldwide and nationwide, ensuring that the tourist units that will be preserved will have the capacity to accommodate tourists, it added.

Ammar also said that government remains committed to implement support plans such as the rescheduling of the settlement of bank and social security fund debts, and extending credits over longer repayment periods.

The tourism ministry is working with all intervening parties to implement this measure, which will make it possible to provide liquidity to the tourist units, and consequently, to guarantee a better future for the tourist activity, he added.

“This will also allow the ministry to develop a strategy and a clear plan for the sector in the medium and long term.”

Topics: tourism Tunisia Coronavirus

