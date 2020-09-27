You are here

Arab Agriculture Day to be observed on Sunday

Saudi Arabia has also taken a lead in developing smart farming technology. (SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia has taken several measures to promote sustainable agricultural and rural development. It is one of the key components of the Vision 2030 program
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture will celebrate Arab Agriculture Day on Sunday in parallel with the official event to be held at the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD) in Khartoum.
This year’s theme focuses on rural development in the Arab world in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The AOAD was established in 1970. It is one of the several specialized Arab organizations working under the umbrella of the Arab League.
The organization aims to increase coordination and cooperation among Arab states in the field of agriculture and to work on strategies to improve the sector.
It assists member countries in developing and enhancing their respective agricultural sectors. One of the key goals of the organization is to ensure food security in the region and to achieve a fully integrated Arab economy.
Saudi Arabia has taken several measures to promote sustainable agricultural and rural development. It is one of the key components of the Vision 2030 program.
The Kingdom has recently launched an e-portal “Reef” (https://reef.gov.sa) to serve beneficiaries of a sustainable rural development program. 
The Kingdom has also taken a lead in developing smart farming technology.

 

Saudi Arabia details travel exemptions

These must provide proof of residency in the country to which they wish to travel. (SPA)
  • In the cases of the death of a spouse, parent, or child abroad, the directorate requires the submission of a death certificate and proof of relationship
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports on Saturday announced requirements for the issue of travel permits for groups exempt from coronavirus travel restrictions. Travel permits will be issued through the Absher e-services platform.
The first group exempt from travel restrictions includes government officials, civilians and members of the military assigned official missions.
This group can obtain travel permits if the official mission cannot be performed remotely and has a deadline that cannot be postponed, provided participation is kept to a minimum.
Documents required for the first group include an official letter from the entity’s senior official, in addition to the names of those who wish to travel and their mission, its location, duration and evidence that the previous conditions are met.
The second group includes citizens with humanitarian cases, especially family reunification, or the death of a spouse, parent or child abroad.

Citizens who wish to be reunited with their families abroad must provide proof of relationship (spouse, parent, etc.) for the family member residing abroad, proof of residency in the country to which the other party wishes to travel, and proof of the children’s study location abroad if there are children of school age. The last should be certified by the Ministry of Education or one of the Kingdom’s representations in the destination country.
In the cases of the death of a spouse, parent, or child abroad, the directorate requires the submission of a death certificate and proof of relationship.
The third group includes citizens living outside the Kingdom and their dependents. These must provide proof of residency in the country to which they wish to travel (a document or an instrument that they own a property or have a valid lease contract prior to the issuance of these measures).
They must also submit a valid residence card (permanent or semi-permanent) in the country to which the travel is requested and proof that the applicant had spent at least six months in the destination country during the past three years.

