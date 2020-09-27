Arab Agriculture Day to be observed on Sunday

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture will celebrate Arab Agriculture Day on Sunday in parallel with the official event to be held at the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD) in Khartoum.
This year’s theme focuses on rural development in the Arab world in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The AOAD was established in 1970. It is one of the several specialized Arab organizations working under the umbrella of the Arab League.
The organization aims to increase coordination and cooperation among Arab states in the field of agriculture and to work on strategies to improve the sector.
It assists member countries in developing and enhancing their respective agricultural sectors. One of the key goals of the organization is to ensure food security in the region and to achieve a fully integrated Arab economy.
Saudi Arabia has taken several measures to promote sustainable agricultural and rural development. It is one of the key components of the Vision 2030 program.
The Kingdom has recently launched an e-portal “Reef” (https://reef.gov.sa) to serve beneficiaries of a sustainable rural development program.
The Kingdom has also taken a lead in developing smart farming technology.