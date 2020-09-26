You are here

Dr. Ilham Mansour Al-Dakheel
Dr. Ilham Mansour Al-Dakheel is the chair of the Future of Work and Education Taskforce at the B20, Saudi Arabia.
She is also the CEO of Dur Alkuttab, an educational company established in 2016, with a strategic alliance with the Ministry of Education and Mulkia Investment Co.
At a recent virtual meeting held on the sidelines of the B20, Al-Dakheel said the process of learning begins at an early age; therefore, education systems should help instill in students the drive to learn continuously and the agility to adapt.
Al-Dakheel obtained a bachelor’s degree in pre-medical biology at St. Thomas University in the US in 1982. Two years later, she received a master’s degree in higher education leadership and policy from Ohio State University. She also did a Ph.D. in business administration from the same university.
Al-Dakheel has over 25 years of experience in restructuring or expansion of existing businesses, operation and management projects, building manpower capacity, and local and international joint venture business arrangements.
During her long career, she attended several international forums as part of delegations representing the Kingdom.
From 1989 to 1993, she worked as director of the female branch of the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) in Riyadh.
Al-Dakheel is the founder of the IMD Consultancy Firm and has been its CEO since 2013. She has been the CEO of Asrary Est. for nearly 15 years.
Before that, Al-Dakheel had held key leadership positions in several companies. She worked as the CEO and chairman of Al-Raeda Co. from 2008 to 2012.

 

Saudi Arabia details travel exemptions

These must provide proof of residency in the country to which they wish to travel. (SPA)
Updated 27 September 2020
SPA

  • In the cases of the death of a spouse, parent, or child abroad, the directorate requires the submission of a death certificate and proof of relationship
Updated 27 September 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports on Saturday announced requirements for the issue of travel permits for groups exempt from coronavirus travel restrictions. Travel permits will be issued through the Absher e-services platform.
The first group exempt from travel restrictions includes government officials, civilians and members of the military assigned official missions.
This group can obtain travel permits if the official mission cannot be performed remotely and has a deadline that cannot be postponed, provided participation is kept to a minimum.
Documents required for the first group include an official letter from the entity’s senior official, in addition to the names of those who wish to travel and their mission, its location, duration and evidence that the previous conditions are met.
The second group includes citizens with humanitarian cases, especially family reunification, or the death of a spouse, parent or child abroad.

Citizens who wish to be reunited with their families abroad must provide proof of relationship (spouse, parent, etc.) for the family member residing abroad, proof of residency in the country to which the other party wishes to travel, and proof of the children’s study location abroad if there are children of school age. The last should be certified by the Ministry of Education or one of the Kingdom’s representations in the destination country.
In the cases of the death of a spouse, parent, or child abroad, the directorate requires the submission of a death certificate and proof of relationship.
The third group includes citizens living outside the Kingdom and their dependents. These must provide proof of residency in the country to which they wish to travel (a document or an instrument that they own a property or have a valid lease contract prior to the issuance of these measures).
They must also submit a valid residence card (permanent or semi-permanent) in the country to which the travel is requested and proof that the applicant had spent at least six months in the destination country during the past three years.

