Dr. Ilham Mansour Al-Dakheel is the chair of the Future of Work and Education Taskforce at the B20, Saudi Arabia.
She is also the CEO of Dur Alkuttab, an educational company established in 2016, with a strategic alliance with the Ministry of Education and Mulkia Investment Co.
At a recent virtual meeting held on the sidelines of the B20, Al-Dakheel said the process of learning begins at an early age; therefore, education systems should help instill in students the drive to learn continuously and the agility to adapt.
Al-Dakheel obtained a bachelor’s degree in pre-medical biology at St. Thomas University in the US in 1982. Two years later, she received a master’s degree in higher education leadership and policy from Ohio State University. She also did a Ph.D. in business administration from the same university.
Al-Dakheel has over 25 years of experience in restructuring or expansion of existing businesses, operation and management projects, building manpower capacity, and local and international joint venture business arrangements.
During her long career, she attended several international forums as part of delegations representing the Kingdom.
From 1989 to 1993, she worked as director of the female branch of the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) in Riyadh.
Al-Dakheel is the founder of the IMD Consultancy Firm and has been its CEO since 2013. She has been the CEO of Asrary Est. for nearly 15 years.
Before that, Al-Dakheel had held key leadership positions in several companies. She worked as the CEO and chairman of Al-Raeda Co. from 2008 to 2012.