Saudi Shoura members discuss measures to reduce energy consumption

The Saudi Shoura Council’s Economic and Energy Committee reviews the annual report of the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center. (SPA)
Updated 27 September 2020
Arab News

  • The committee considered using digital technology to boost energy efficiency in Saudi Arabia
The Saudi Shoura Council’s Economic and Energy Committee reviewed the annual report of the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center on Saturday. The meeting was held with Dr. Faisal Al-Fadel in the chair. It was also attended by Nasser Al-Ghamdi, the center’s president.
The committee discussed ways to localize technologies to raise energy efficiency in the Kingdom. The meeting also reviewed the challenges facing the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center and discussed strategies to overcome those issues.
The Shoura members focused on measures to reduce energy consumption and to check wastage of energy. They reviewed a draft plan for the implementation of a strategy to rationalize the consumption of energy and the promotion of sustainable energy in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs.
The committee also considered using digital technology to boost energy efficiency in the Kingdom. The Economic and Energy Committee is one of the several specialized committees of the Shoura Council with a focus on energy consumption, rationalization of power, and innovation in the sector.  
Member of the committee highlighted different measures to help the energy center improve its overall performance and help the committee achieve its goals.

Saudi Arabia details travel exemptions

These must provide proof of residency in the country to which they wish to travel. (SPA)
Updated 27 September 2020
SPA

  • In the cases of the death of a spouse, parent, or child abroad, the directorate requires the submission of a death certificate and proof of relationship
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports on Saturday announced requirements for the issue of travel permits for groups exempt from coronavirus travel restrictions. Travel permits will be issued through the Absher e-services platform.
The first group exempt from travel restrictions includes government officials, civilians and members of the military assigned official missions.
This group can obtain travel permits if the official mission cannot be performed remotely and has a deadline that cannot be postponed, provided participation is kept to a minimum.
Documents required for the first group include an official letter from the entity’s senior official, in addition to the names of those who wish to travel and their mission, its location, duration and evidence that the previous conditions are met.
The second group includes citizens with humanitarian cases, especially family reunification, or the death of a spouse, parent or child abroad.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The first group exempt from travel restrictions includes government officials, civilians and members of the military assigned official missions.

• The second group includes citizens with humanitarian cases, especially family reunification, or the death of a spouse, parent or child abroad.

• The third group includes citizens living outside the Kingdom and their dependents.

Citizens who wish to be reunited with their families abroad must provide proof of relationship (spouse, parent, etc.) for the family member residing abroad, proof of residency in the country to which the other party wishes to travel, and proof of the children’s study location abroad if there are children of school age. The last should be certified by the Ministry of Education or one of the Kingdom’s representations in the destination country.
In the cases of the death of a spouse, parent, or child abroad, the directorate requires the submission of a death certificate and proof of relationship.
The third group includes citizens living outside the Kingdom and their dependents. These must provide proof of residency in the country to which they wish to travel (a document or an instrument that they own a property or have a valid lease contract prior to the issuance of these measures).
They must also submit a valid residence card (permanent or semi-permanent) in the country to which the travel is requested and proof that the applicant had spent at least six months in the destination country during the past three years.

