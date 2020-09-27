The Saudi Shoura Council’s Economic and Energy Committee reviewed the annual report of the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center on Saturday. The meeting was held with Dr. Faisal Al-Fadel in the chair. It was also attended by Nasser Al-Ghamdi, the center’s president.
The committee discussed ways to localize technologies to raise energy efficiency in the Kingdom. The meeting also reviewed the challenges facing the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center and discussed strategies to overcome those issues.
The Shoura members focused on measures to reduce energy consumption and to check wastage of energy. They reviewed a draft plan for the implementation of a strategy to rationalize the consumption of energy and the promotion of sustainable energy in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs.
The committee also considered using digital technology to boost energy efficiency in the Kingdom. The Economic and Energy Committee is one of the several specialized committees of the Shoura Council with a focus on energy consumption, rationalization of power, and innovation in the sector.
Member of the committee highlighted different measures to help the energy center improve its overall performance and help the committee achieve its goals.
Saudi Shoura members discuss measures to reduce energy consumption
