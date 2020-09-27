What We Are Reading Today: The Man Who Ran Washington

Edited by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser

In The Man Who Ran Washington, veteran reporters Peter Baker (no relation) and Susan Glasser, a husband-and-wife team, offer an illuminating biographical portrait of James Baker, one that describes the arc of his career and, along the way, tells readers something about how executive power is wielded in the US capital.

“This is a biography any would-be power broker must own: The story of legendary White House chief of staff and secretary of state James A. Baker III, the man who ran Washington when Washington ran the world,” said a review in goodreads.com.

Samatha Power, former US ambassador to the UN, said in a review for The New York Times: “Given Baker’s legendary reserve, one of the most touching parts of the book is its examination of the deep, humorous and also rivalrous friendship he maintained with former US President George H. W. Bush. The relationship, which began on the Houston tennis courts, ended up defining both of their lives.”

Power is the author of The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir.