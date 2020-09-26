Saudi scientists take part in COVID-19 research

RIYADH: A team of scientists from the King Saud University (KSU) and King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) took part in research on the genetic mutation of the new coronavirus.
The research was conducted in partnership with 80 countries and 50 research centers to study the genetic sequences of people reporting severe and dangerous symptoms of the virus. The findings of the study have been published in the scientific journal Science.
The head of the KSU research team, Dr. Saleh bin Zaid Al-Mohsen, said the study included 659 severe cases and 534 patients with mild symptoms. The researchers studied the genetic sequence of the virus among these patients and conducted immunological experiments.
Al-Mohsen said that the researchers found 13 different genetic mutations of the virus in 23 patients in critical condition.
The research, he said, will help scientists study the immune response to the virus more effectively and help them discover treatments to reduce complications caused due to the virus. Princess Dr. Haya bint Khalid bin Bandar, KACST team head, said the study is the fruit of joint efforts of various Saudi scientific bodies.
“Cooperation in conducting scientific research ultimately benefits society and this study may contribute to finding a cure for the new coronavirus.”