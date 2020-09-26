You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi scientists take part in COVID-19 research

Saudi scientists take part in COVID-19 research

A team of Saudi researchers were among those who studied the genetic sequence of virus among these patients and conducted immunological experiments. (AP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4a6hn

Updated 27 September 2020
SPA

Saudi scientists take part in COVID-19 research

  • Dr. Saleh bin Zaid Al-Mohsen: The study included 659 severe cases and 534 patients with mild symptoms
Updated 27 September 2020
SPA

RIYADH: A team of scientists from the King Saud University (KSU) and King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) took part in research on the genetic mutation of the new coronavirus.
The research was conducted in partnership with 80 countries and 50 research centers to study the genetic sequences of people reporting severe and dangerous symptoms of the virus. The findings of the study have been published in the scientific journal Science.
The head of the KSU research team, Dr. Saleh bin Zaid Al-Mohsen, said the study included 659 severe cases and 534 patients with mild symptoms. The researchers studied the genetic sequence of the virus among these patients and conducted immunological experiments.
Al-Mohsen said that the researchers found 13 different genetic mutations of the virus in 23 patients in critical condition.
The research, he said, will help scientists study the immune response to the virus more effectively and help them discover treatments to reduce complications caused due to the virus. Princess Dr. Haya bint Khalid bin Bandar, KACST team head, said the study is the fruit of joint efforts of various Saudi scientific bodies.
“Cooperation in conducting scientific research ultimately benefits society and this study may contribute to finding a cure for the new coronavirus.”

 

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 30 more deaths from COVID-19
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia details travel exemptions

Saudi Arabia details travel exemptions

These must provide proof of residency in the country to which they wish to travel. (SPA)
Updated 27 September 2020
SPA

Saudi Arabia details travel exemptions

  • In the cases of the death of a spouse, parent, or child abroad, the directorate requires the submission of a death certificate and proof of relationship
Updated 27 September 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports on Saturday announced requirements for the issue of travel permits for groups exempt from coronavirus travel restrictions. Travel permits will be issued through the Absher e-services platform.
The first group exempt from travel restrictions includes government officials, civilians and members of the military assigned official missions.
This group can obtain travel permits if the official mission cannot be performed remotely and has a deadline that cannot be postponed, provided participation is kept to a minimum.
Documents required for the first group include an official letter from the entity’s senior official, in addition to the names of those who wish to travel and their mission, its location, duration and evidence that the previous conditions are met.
The second group includes citizens with humanitarian cases, especially family reunification, or the death of a spouse, parent or child abroad.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The first group exempt from travel restrictions includes government officials, civilians and members of the military assigned official missions.

• The second group includes citizens with humanitarian cases, especially family reunification, or the death of a spouse, parent or child abroad.

• The third group includes citizens living outside the Kingdom and their dependents.

Citizens who wish to be reunited with their families abroad must provide proof of relationship (spouse, parent, etc.) for the family member residing abroad, proof of residency in the country to which the other party wishes to travel, and proof of the children’s study location abroad if there are children of school age. The last should be certified by the Ministry of Education or one of the Kingdom’s representations in the destination country.
In the cases of the death of a spouse, parent, or child abroad, the directorate requires the submission of a death certificate and proof of relationship.
The third group includes citizens living outside the Kingdom and their dependents. These must provide proof of residency in the country to which they wish to travel (a document or an instrument that they own a property or have a valid lease contract prior to the issuance of these measures).
They must also submit a valid residence card (permanent or semi-permanent) in the country to which the travel is requested and proof that the applicant had spent at least six months in the destination country during the past three years.

Topics: Coronaviirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi elderly bear the brunt of virus curbs
Saudi Arabia
Dhaka, Riyadh to bring stranded workers back to Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Imaan Hammam was the star of Milan Fashion Week
Staged Egypt protests unmask pro-Muslim Brotherhood bias of Al-Jazeera, other channels
Adesanya inflicts first career defeat on Costa as UFC Fight Island returns to Abu Dhabi
‘Enola Holmes’: Fun sleuthing gamble let down by its script
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of attacking settlements in disputed region

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.