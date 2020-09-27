You are here

Arabs in Paris showroom to highlight Mideast talent at fashion week

(Instagram/@azziandosta)
https://arab.news/v969s

DUBAI: Paris Fashion Week is set to look a lot different this season. Kicking off on Sept. 28, only a handful of designers are staging physical shows while the rest are opting for digital presentations. Meanwhile, some designers, including Arab couturier Zuhair Murad, are opting out of showing collections this season entirely.

To ensure that Arab design talent gets the recognition they deserve this Fashion Week, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has teamed up with the Arab Fashion Council to host an exclusive showroom and presentation on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar that shines a light on Middle Eastern designers.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today the Arab Fashion Council (AFC) has announced a new exciting project which aims to connect the Arab talents with the French fashion industry. The new initiative, titled “Arabs in Paris”, is a collaboration between the Arab Fashion Council (AFC) and the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) @fhcm aiming to enable the Arab designers to showcase their creativity officially in Paris Fashion Week’s calendar for spring/summer 2021. @parisfashionweek #ArabsInParis Aujourd'hui, l'Arab Fashion Council (AFC) a annoncé un nouveau projet passionnant qui vise à connecter les talents arabes à l'industrie française de la mode. La nouvelle initiative, intitulée “Arabs in Paris”, est une collaboration entre le Conseil arabe de la mode (AFC) et la Fédération de la haute couture et de la mode (FHCM) visant à permettre aux créateurs arabes de montrer officiellement leur créativité dans le calendrier de la mode de Paris pour la semaine. printemps / été 2021.

A post shared by ARAB FASHION COUNCIL (@arabfashioncouncil) on

The goal of the initiative, titled “Arabs in Paris,” is to not only spotlight the fashion talent from the region on a global scale, but to also connect designers with international media and buyers.

Participating designers include Lebanese design duo Azzi & Osta, Beirut-based footwear brand Pose Design, Esmod graduate Aboud Jammal, Lebanese womenswear label Ecaille, New York- based handmade jewelry brand Saad Collection, Jordanian ready-to-wear label Mada’En and Emergency Room Beirut, a clothing store based in Lebanon’s capital.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saad Collection (@saadcollection) on

“The project is in line with the Arab Fashion Council’s vision to build an Arab economy based on creativity and to promote the Arab talents on a global scale,” said Mohammed Aqra, chief strategy officer of The Arab Fashion Council in a statement. “This is the first strategic alliance project with our French counterparts.”

The showroom, which will open its doors from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5, 2020, will highlight the designer’s Spring 2021 collections and will be situated in Paris’s Rue Saint-Honore, adjacent to luxury shops like Dior, Fendi, Celine and more.

“Arabs in Paris” follows in the footsteps of other initiatives launched recently aimed to provide a global platform for regional talents.

In August, a virtual pop-up supporting 16 established and emerging designers from the Middle East and North Africa titled “Eastwave” launched online and featured a curated selection of brands spanning from ready-to-wear, accessories and jewelry, such as Egyptian accessories label Alliel, Dubai-based womenswear label Mrs Keepa and Lebanese womenswear brand Jessica K.

Imaan Hammam was the star of Milan Fashion Week

DUBAI: The Milan calendar is quieter than usual this season, with just a handful of designers staging physical shows and the rest opting for digital presentations. However, that didn’t stop Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam from having a pretty stellar Fashion Week.

Hammam, who made her runway debut at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall 2013 Couture show aged 17, is a Fashion Week regular.

After months of lockdown and self-isolation amid the coronavirus health crisis, the 23-year-old supermodel jetted off to Italy this week to make her runway return for a number of prestigious fashion houses. 

She kicked off Milan Fashion Week with an appearance at Fendi last week. Despite not walking for several months, when the model got out there, she made it look as easy as ever. Wearing a black, oversized blazer over a sheer top-and-skirt combo, her hair pulled back and parted neatly down the center, she stole the show.

“Feels good to be back at work,” wrote Hammam on Instagram following the event. “What a beautiful show,” she added, thanking Silvia Venturini Fendi.

Next up on Hammam’s jam-packed schedule was Alberta Ferretti’s Spring 2021 showcase that was staged in the open air in a Milan courtyard. The Amsterdam-based model opened the show wearing a belted, taupe skirt and a floral-printed top accessorized with a boho seashell necklace and suede sandals.

For her second look, Hammam stunned in a black mini-dress with a sheer skirt. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yesterday Opening @albertaferretti what a show!!!! Thank you @aleksworo

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam) on

“Yesterday opening @albertaferretti. What a show!” the model wrote on Instagram, alongside runway snaps of her looks.

Hammam’s Milan Fashion Week closed out with a bang on Friday with Donatella Versace’s under-the-sea inspired Spring 2021 runway show.

The model, who was born to a Moroccan mother and an Egyptian father, joined fellow supermodels and Versace regulars, including Irina Shayk, Adut Akech, Joan Smalls and Vittoria Ceretti, to shut down the audience-less runway in an event that was live-streamed to the rest of the world.

The catwalk star turned heads in not one but two looks. For her first runway turn, Hammam donned a colorful, striped blazer-and-shorts co-ord. She then changed into a bombshell minidress with a crystal-encrusted bodice that took the form of a shell. 

With her dewy skin and trademark curls damp, Hammam resembled a real-life mermaid. 

As Milan Fashion Week came to a close on Sunday, we now turn our sights to Paris Fashion Week, where Hammam will no doubt continue to dominate the runways.

