Technical glitches on Absher prevent exempt Saudis from traveling abroad

Absher has been experiencing technical glitches that have left many citizens and expats unable to travel, despite them meeting “exceptional case” categories. (File/Getty Images)
  • On Sept. 13, the Saudi government issued a list of categories of people permitted to travel outside of the Kingdom
  • However, only a few days after the announcement, many students, patients and other exempted residents were unable to apply due to a technical fault on Absher
JEDDAH: Absher, the “one-stop shop” web-portal for Saudi government services, has been experiencing technical glitches that have left many citizens and expats unable to travel, despite them meeting the “exceptional case” categories outlined by the Interior Ministry more than two weeks ago.
Earlier this year and as part of its response to COVID-19, the Saudi government suspended all international flights to and from the Kingdom in a move that has successfully reduced infections across the country.
On Sept. 13, the Saudi government issued a list of categories of people permitted to travel outside of the Kingdom. These include diplomats, humanitarian cases, Saudis who live outside the Kingdom for work or study, among others. To be able to leave the country an eligible individual must apply — with supporting documents — for a permit to the passport authority.
However, only a few days after the announcement, many students, patients and other exempted residents were unable to apply due to a technical fault on Absher.
“The option to request the permit suddenly vanished from the relevant page, so while you could access Absher you just couldn’t submit your request. I tried every day for nearly two weeks,” said a Saudi woman who holds residency in a neighboring country. She added that while there was no announcement, the only information that she read in the local press was that the service was facing technical glitches.
“Yesterday, they announced that Absher was back but said that new requirements were set,” she said. “These include providing a copy of the residency card abroad and proof that an applicant has lived out of the Kingdom for six months every year for the past three years. In addition they requested a copy of my tenancy contract.”
“I spent all day collecting the documents. When I tried to upload the PDF the first time it told me that the file was too big, so I went to find software to reduce the size and when I finally managed to do so, I couldn’t log in as the whole website was down with a message saying that it was either temporarily unavailable or that they were serving someone else,” she said.
Other people, including one Saudi cancer patient who is due to return for treatment in Germany, spoke of the same technical glitches. When Arab News tried to log on to verify earlier today, it was unable to with an automated message that said “currently we are serving others, please try again later.”  The problem seems to have been resolved for some users by 10 pm.

Pompeo speaks to Saudi, Egyptian counterparts on regional issues

Updated 27 September 2020
Arab News

Pompeo speaks to Saudi, Egyptian counterparts on regional issues

  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Pompeo reviewed G20 efforts
  • Pompeo, Shoukry discussed Libya and Middle East peace process
Updated 27 September 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a phone call on Sunday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
During the call, they discussed bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between the two countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.
They also discussed joint coordination on dealing with regional and international developments, and the position of both countries regarding them.
They also reviewed the efforts of the G20 countries, of which the Kingdom holds this year’s presidency and is set to host the annual summit on Nov. 21-22.
Pompeo also held a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry to discuss the “dimensions of their bilateral strategic relations,” as well as a number of regional and international issues of common interest, Egypt’s state-run MENA said.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Ahmed Hafez said the two ministers also emphasized their common grounds in many regional and international issues.
Among them was the Libyan crisis, where Shoukry said that his country was communicating with various Libyan parties to implement the cease-fire and preserve the unity of Libya and its institutions.
Shoukry also said Egypt supports the Palestinian-Israeli peace process based on a two-state solution.
Hafez said that Shukri and Pompeo stressed the need for continued coordination on all issues of interest to Egypt and the US during the coming period, “especially in light of the challenges and the multiple crises afflicting the region.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Egypt Mike Pompeo Sameh Shoukry G20 2020 G20 Summit Prince Faisal bin Farhan

