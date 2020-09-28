You are here

  • Home
  • Daimler investors push for independent chairman

Daimler investors push for independent chairman

Daimler AG CEO Dieter Zetsche during an event in Berlin. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bsa52

Updated 28 September 2020
Reuters

Daimler investors push for independent chairman

  • Now Manfred Bischoff, Daimler’s current chairman needs to find a new successor candidate before he retires on March 31, 2021
Updated 28 September 2020
Reuters

FRANKFURT: Investors welcomed former Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche’s decision to forego his role as chairman of the German carmaker, announced at the weekend and starting a race to find an independent head of the company’s supervisory board.

Zetsche, 67, a former head of the Mercedes-Benz brand, was due to take a seat as chairman of the board of directors at the Stuttgart-based company after a two-year cooling off period. In a surprise move, he announced in an interview in Sunday newspaper the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that he would renounce his position, breaking a decades-old practice among German companies of promoting board members to directors.

Now Manfred Bischoff, Daimler’s current chairman needs to find a new successor candidate before he retires on March 31, 2021.

“This enables Daimler to reorient itself under new management, a step which from our point of view is necessary,” Michael Muders, a fund manager at Germany’s Union Investment, told Reuters.

Ingo Speich, head of sustainability and corporate governance at Deka Investment, said that given the unresolved questions about Daimler’s involvement in a diesel emissions scandal, “the new chairman or chairwoman should be free from conflicts of interest.”

Daimler agreed to pay $2.2 billion to resolve a US government diesel emissions investigation and claims from 250,000 US vehicle owners earlier this month.

Zetsche’s recusal comes after some investors, including Harris Associates, which owns a 5 percent stake, spoke out against Zetsche’s elevation to the supervisory board. Harris Associates was not immediately available for comment.

Joe Kaeser, the outgoing CEO of German engineering giant Siemens, who is a member of the Daimler supervisory board, could emerge as a candidate for the chairman role, sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Siemens’s ability to placate international shareholders, when its rival General Electric drew criticism for its conglomerate structure and underperforming assets, and Kaeser’s openness to Chinese investors, make him a suitable candidate.

Chinese investors Geely and BAIC control almost 20 percent in Daimler through direct stakes and share options.

Siemens declined to comment. Daimler also declined to comment on succession.

In his newspaper interview, Zetsche said that although Daimler’s top investors would have backed him to succeed Bischoff, opposition from other shareholders was likely.

“The fact that after 40 years of work, I am not regarded by some as an asset, but as a burden, I do not need that,” Zetsche is quoted as saying.

Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, who heads the Center for Automotive Research, lamented Zetsche’s final exit from the carmaker.

“It’s a shame,” Dudenhoeffer said, saying Zetsche had led the reinvention of Mercedes-Benz, attracting more youthful buyers and turning it into the bestselling luxury car brand. “Where would Daimler be without Zetsche? Nowhere,” Dudenhoeffer said. 

Topics: Daimler Germany

Related

Business & Economy
Daimler recalls 744k US Mercedes-Benz vehicles
Business & Economy
Daimler ‘to seek majority control of its main China joint venture’

OPEC faces a critical moment in its 60-year history

Updated 28 September 2020
AFP

OPEC faces a critical moment in its 60-year history

  • Pronouncements of the Vienna-based institution can still spark major price swings
Updated 28 September 2020
AFP

LONDON: OPEC faces a critical moment in its 60-year history with the coronavirus crushing crude demand and prices, discord among its members, and threats from a world seeking cleaner fuels.

Founded on Sept. 14, 1960, OPEC currently comprises 13 members including nations from Africa and Latin America.

The 60th anniversary “comes at a critical moment in its history,” UniCredit analyst Edoardo Campanella said in reference to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

“Its ability to steer the oil market in its favor has never been put in question to the extent it is now,” he noted. The Vienna-based institution convenes for regular meetings to assess the state of supply and demand in the marketplace, and its pronouncements can still spark major price swings.

That ability has dimmed in recent years however, prompting it to join forces with ten non-OPEC producers including Russia to curb their collective output.

OPEC+ essentially wanted to counter surging energy supplies from shale rock in the United States and help clear a stubborn supply glut on world markets.

Today, OPEC pumps about one-third of global oil — but OPEC+ accounts for almost 50 percent, giving it greater clout.

Carlo Alberto de Casa, trader at Activtrades, insisted that the cartel retains a “relevant” function in the market, dismissing talk the organization was a “has-been.”

“They are slightly less influential compared to the past, also due to production of non-OPEC countries and new extraction techniques. But I still see a role for OPEC,” he told AFP.

The price war, in tandem with the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, sent oil prices off a cliff — and even caused New York’s light sweet crude contract to briefly turn negative in April — meaning producers paid buyers to take the oil off their hands.

After the unprecedented market crash, OPEC+ in May slashed up to a fifth of its output — a move that triggered a sharp rebound in crude prices to current levels around $40 per barrel.

Added to the supply backdrop, the United States, now the world’s biggest oil producer, curbed the pace of costly shale extraction.

Rystad Energy analyst Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, while noting that OPEC has lost market share in recent years, said the cartel still has an important role to play because it possesses the largest amount of accessible crude. This meant that extracting its oil resulted in fewer carbon emissions, she said.

“I would argue that OPEC would become more and more important” in the future, she concluded.

Topics: OPEC

Related

Business & Economy
OPEC+ panel to meet amid oil price decline
Business & Economy
With a battered economy, Iraq debates its contribution to OPEC+ oil cuts

Latest updates

TikTok gets reprieve as judge halts Trump download ban
Heat oust Celtics, face Lakers for NBA title
Ankara meddling in South Caucasian conflict sparks wide criticism
Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017: NY Times
Two soldiers killed in northern Lebanon barracks attack

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.