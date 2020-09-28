You are here

Afghan leader visits Pakistan to discuss peace

Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Dr. Abdullah Abdullah. (AFP)
Updated 28 September 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

  • ‘No link’ with Doha talks stalemate, says spokesman
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: A top Afghan politician will travel to Pakistan on Monday to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss the ongoing peace process with the Taliban, officials said on Sunday.

Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, who is chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, is expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, lawmakers, and “could hold talks with military leaders” during his three-day visit to Pakistan.

“The goal of the trip is to seek regional cooperation for the strengthening of the peace process, bilateral relations, regional consensus and requesting cooperation and assistance to bear fruit for peace and cease aid for terroristic groups,” Faraidoon Khawzoon, Abdullah’s spokesman, said.

The visit follows an invitation from Khan and takes place amid ongoing intra-Afghan talks in Doha.

Talks between the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators began on Sept. 12, but they have failed to make headway due to a lack of consensus on the agenda and terms and conditions for the agreement.

Khawzoon said Abdullah’s trip had “no link with the stalemate in the talks,” which were initially set to take place in March this year based on a historic peace deal that was signed between the US and the Taliban.

The February accord is expected to lead to the complete withdrawal of US-led foreign troops from Afghanistan by next spring.

Experts said that there was more to Abdullah’s Pakistan visit than met the eye.

Torek Farhadi, a former Afghan government adviser, said that with US President Donald Trump pushing for a negotiated settlement with the Taliban, Pakistan wanted to play a positive role in ensuring stability in Afghanistan so that the millions of refugees living on its soil could return home.

“With every deadlock in peace talks such as the current one in Qatar, Pakistan gets a chance to exhibit its influence on Afghan affairs if it can reason (with) the Taliban for some compromise,” he told Arab News.

He added that Islamabad was also worried about the role and impact of “peace spoilers” on the Qatar talks.

“The spoilers, supported by Pakistan’s foes, might take the current Doha talks off its course … Therefore, Pakistan advises everyone to stay the course and Pakistan will work in time toward stability in Afghanistan with a friendly government in Kabul.”

Kabul negotiators at the Qatar talks insist that the Taliban must announce a cease-fire before signing any agreement, while the Taliban say that the issue can be included in the agenda. 

Both parties have yet to draw up a framework for the discussions before engaging in serious talks to end decades of conflict in Afghanistan.

Abdullah’s visit comes after a call between Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday when the Pakistani leader urged all Afghan stakeholders to seize the “historic opportunity” and work toward an inclusive and comprehensive political agreement.

He added that Pakistan would fully support the decisions made by the Afghan people regarding their future.

“In his call, Prime Minister Khan stressed that his country supports a cease-fire for enduring peace in Afghanistan,” Ghani’s office said on Friday. “President Ghani extended an invitation to the prime minister for a visit to Afghanistan which was accepted by the prime minister.”

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan Dr. Abdullah Abdullah

Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017: NY Times

Updated 28 September 2020
AP

Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017: NY Times

  • In 2017, Trump paid $145,400 in taxes in India and $156,824 in the Philippines
  • Trump relied on business tax credits to reduce his tax obligations in the US, says report
Updated 28 September 2020
AP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report Sunday in The New York Times.
Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only president in modern times not to make them public, paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years.
The details of the tax filings complicate Trump’s description of himself as a shrewd and patriotic businessman, revealing instead a series of financial losses and income from abroad that could come into conflict with his responsibilities as president. The president’s financial disclosures indicated he earned at least $434.9 million in 2018, but the tax filings reported a $47.4 million loss.
The disclosure, which the Times said comes from tax return data it obtained extending over two decades, comes at a pivotal moment ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday and weeks before a divisive election against Democrat Joe Biden.
Speaking at a news conference Sunday at the White House, Trump dismissed the report as “fake news” and maintained he has paid taxes, though he gave no specifics. He also vowed that information about his taxes “will all be revealed,” but he offered no timeline for the disclosure and made similar promises during the 2016 campaign on which he never followed through.
In fact, the president has fielded court challenges against those seeking access to his returns, including the US House, which is suing for access to Trump’s tax returns as part of congressional oversight.
During his first two years as president, Trump received $73 million from foreign operations, which in addition to his golf properties in Scotland and Ireland included $3 million from the Philippines, $2.3 million from India and $1 million from Turkey. The president in 2017 paid $145,400 in taxes in India and $156,824 in the Philippines, compared to just $750 in US income taxes.
Trump found multiple ways to reduce his tax bills. He has taken tax deductions on personal expenses such as housing, aircraft and $70,000 to style his hair while he filmed “The Apprentice.” Losses in the property businesses solely owned and managed by Trump appear to have offset income from his stake in “The Apprentice” and other entities with multiple owners.
During the first two years of his presidency, Trump relied on business tax credits to reduce his tax obligations. The Times said $9.7 million worth of business investment credits that were submitted after Trump requested an extension to file his taxes allowed him to reduce his income and pay just $750 each in 2016 and 2017.
Income tax payments help finance the military and domestic programs.
Trump, starting in 2010, claimed and received an income tax refund that totaled $72.9 million, which the Times said was at the core of an ongoing audit by the IRS.
Rep. Richard Neal, the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee who has tried unsuccessfully to obtain Trump’s tax records, said the Times report makes it even more essential for his committee to get the documents.
“It appears that the President has gamed the tax code to his advantage and used legal fights to delay or avoid paying what he owes,” Neal wrote in a statement. “Now, Donald Trump is the boss of the agency he considers an adversary. It is essential that the IRS’s presidential audit program remain free of interference.”
A lawyer for the Trump Organization, Alan Garten, and a spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on the report.
Garten told the Times that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate.”
He said in a statement to the news organization that the president “has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015.”
The New York Times said it declined to provide Garten with the tax filings in order to protect its sources.
During his first general election debate against Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, Clinton said that perhaps Trump wasn’t releasing his tax returns because he had paid nothing in federal taxes.
Trump interrupted her to say, “That makes me smart.”

Topics: Donald Trump The New York Times tax evasion

