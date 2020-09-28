RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar received the ambassador-designate of Sudan to Saudi Arabia, Adel Bashir Hassan Bashir, at his office in Riyadh. A number of issues of mutual concern were discussed during the meeting, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
Recently, Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of stability in Sudan and the unity of the country.
In remarks made at a Friends of Sudan meeting hosted by the Kingdom, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that peace in the country was directly related to development.
Prince Faisal also said that the Kingdom appreciated US efforts to remove Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism.
“Saudi Arabia will exert all efforts possible to enable Sudan to resume its rightful place at the forefront of the Arab world and as a productive member of the African region and international community,” Prince Faisal said.
Saudi Arabia stresses importance of stability in Sudan
https://arab.news/62eny
Saudi Arabia stresses importance of stability in Sudan
- Prince Faisal said that the Kingdom appreciated US efforts to remove Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism
RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar received the ambassador-designate of Sudan to Saudi Arabia, Adel Bashir Hassan Bashir, at his office in Riyadh. A number of issues of mutual concern were discussed during the meeting, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.