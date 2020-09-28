You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia stresses importance of stability in Sudan 

Saudi Arabia stresses importance of stability in Sudan 

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar meets Sudanese ambassador-designate Adel Bashir Hassan Bashir in Riyadh. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/62eny

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia stresses importance of stability in Sudan 

  • Prince Faisal said that the Kingdom appreciated US efforts to remove Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar received the ambassador-designate of Sudan to Saudi Arabia, Adel Bashir Hassan Bashir, at his office in Riyadh. A number of issues of mutual concern were discussed during the meeting, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
Recently, Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of stability in Sudan and the unity of the country.
In remarks made at a Friends of Sudan meeting hosted by the Kingdom, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that peace in the country was directly related to development.
Prince Faisal also said that the Kingdom appreciated US efforts to remove Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism.
“Saudi Arabia will exert all efforts possible to enable Sudan to resume its rightful place at the forefront of the Arab world and as a productive member of the African region and international community,” Prince Faisal said.

Topics: Adel Bashir Hassan Bashir Sudan

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourist visas to be available by 2021
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Umrah plan to ensure flow of pilgrims

2020 G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually on Nov. 21 – 22 

Updated 17 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

2020 G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually on Nov. 21 – 22 

  • G20 presidency to build on the success of the extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit held in March
Updated 17 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The 2020 G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held virtually on November 21 – 22 and will be chaired by the Saudi Arabia's King Salman, the G20 presidency said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) Monday.

"The G20 presidency will build on the success of the extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit held in March, and on the outcomes of over 100 virtual working groups and ministerial meetings," the statement said.

"The G20 is leading the fight against this global pandemic, taking swift and unprecedented actions to protect lives, livelihoods and the most vulnerable," it said. 

The G20 has contributed over $21 billion to support the production, distribution, and access to diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines.

It has also injected $11 trillion to safeguard the global economy.

It has further launched a debt suspension initiative for the least developed countries that would allow beneficiary countries to defer $14 billion in debt payments due this year and use these amounts instead for financing their health systems and social programs.

"The upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth, by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and by laying down the foundations for a better future," said the statement. 

"The Summit will also focus on fostering international action to realize opportunities of the 21st century for all, by empowering people and protecting our planet, whilst harnessing the potential of innovation to shape new frontiers."

Topics: 2020 G20 Summit G20 Saudi Arabia 2020

Related

Business & Economy
G7 backs extension of G20 debt freeze, calls for reforms 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to host ‘virtual’ G20 meeting on oil markets

Latest updates

Sudan needs ‘deep’ debate before any Israel deal: PM
2020 G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually on Nov. 21 – 22 
Saudi Arabia’s Umrah plan to ensure flow of pilgrims
Saudi Arabia stresses importance of stability in Sudan 
What We Are Reading Today: First: Sandra Day O’Connor by Evan Thomas

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.