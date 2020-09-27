You are here

  • Home
  • Israelis mark Yom Kippur under ‘painful’ virus lockdown

Israelis mark Yom Kippur under ‘painful’ virus lockdown

Short Url

https://arab.news/6pbh7

Updated 24 sec ago
AP

Israelis mark Yom Kippur under ‘painful’ virus lockdown

  • Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in recent months, calling on Netanyahu to resign while he is on trial for corruption charges and because of what they say is a failed response to the coronavirus crisis
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: The solemn Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, which annually sees Israeli life grind to a halt, begins on Sunday in a nation already under a sweeping coronavirus lockdown.
Every year, businesses shut down, roads empty out and even radio and TV stations go silent as the faithful fast for 25 hours and hold intensive prayers of atonement on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. The more secular-minded can be seen riding bikes or even picnicking on deserted highways. The holiday begins at sundown on Sunday.
But this year all nonessential businesses have already been forced to close, and Israelis have been ordered to stay within 1,000 meters of their homes throughout the High Holidays, which began last week with the Jewish New Year and continue to mid-October.
It’s the second nationwide lockdown since the pandemic began, an attempt to contain one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. Israel, with a population of just 9 million, is reporting more than 7,000 new cases a day, raising fears its hospitals could be overwhelmed.
A lockdown last spring largely succeeded in containing the outbreak, with new daily cases dropping to around a dozen in May. Authorities then reopened schools and businesses quickly, leading to a surge in cases even as the economy struggled to recover. An emergency government formed in May to manage the crisis has been plagued by infighting, adding to the public sense of despair.
In a message to the nation, Israel’s figurehead president, Reuven Rivlin, called on people to light a candle in memory of the more than 1,400 Israelis who have died from COVID-19.
“They were all loved, all known, all had names and faces,” he said. “May we be forgiven for the sin of weakness and inability, for not doing enough, for not managing to save them. Because of that, lives were lost.”
As part of the latest lockdown, Israelis can only pray in open areas close to home, with gatherings limited to 20 people. However, synagogues will be allowed to open for limited prayers with social distancing on Yom Kippur despite warnings from health experts that it could lead to further transmission.
In a videotaped statement Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that mistakes have been made by decision-makers. But he urged people to avoid going into synagogues on Yom Kippur and to pray outdoors.

HIGHLIGHTS

• It’s the second nationwide lockdown since the pandemic began, an attempt to contain one of the most severe outbreaks in the world.

• Israel is reporting more than 7,000 new cases a day, raising fears its hospitals could be overwhelmed.

Netanyahu has also called for an end for public demonstrations against him, saying they are a public health risk. Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in recent months, calling on Netanyahu to resign while he is on trial for corruption charges and because of what they say is a failed response to the coronavirus crisis.
With a divided parliament unable to pass legislation banning the demonstrations, Netanyahu last week threatened to impose a state of emergency. Protesters claim Netanyahu is trying to muzzle them.
Israel’s politically influential ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, which has suffered from high rates of infection, is opposed to restrictions on prayers, viewing it as a form of discrimination by mostly secular authorities, especially while demonstrations continue.
Hagai Levine, a professor of epidemiology and a member of the expert panel advising the government, said the number of people taking part in protests is only about 1 percent of those attending prayers in synagogues, and that the risk of transmission in closed spaces is “much, much, much higher.”
But he said there is some danger in attending any mass gathering, even outdoors.
“If you go outside and you are very close to someone else, you speak with someone else, you shout, you eat together, clearly there is a risk,” he said.
David Stav, the chief rabbi of the city of Shoham and the head of Tzohar, an organization of rabbis that works to bridge gaps in Israeli Jewish society, supports the restrictions and wishes they were even tighter. But he says the closure of synagogues during Yom Kippur is still “very painful for most Israelis,” even those who don’t attend regularly.
“Almost everybody goes at least once a year, and this once a year that was supposed to be on Sunday night will not happen this year,” he said, referring to the limitations on group prayer. “It’s quite dramatic for Israelis, for all types of Israelis, secular and observant.”
In Israel, the holiday is also associated with the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, when Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack on Yom Kippur. Families would ordinarily visit the gravesites of fallen relatives — another tradition canceled because of the virus restrictions.
“In Israel it’s not only a religious day,” Stav said. “It’s a kind of national memorial day for all the Jewish suffering throughout Jewish history.”

Topics: Israel Palestine Yom Kippur

Related

Middle-East
Sudan needs ‘deep’ debate before any Israel deal: PM
Update
Middle-East
Sudan’s Hamdok says normalization with Israel requires societal dialogue

Two soldiers killed in northern Lebanon barracks attack

A Lebanese army soldier stands on guard by a tracked-vehicle, near a scooter that was used by armed assailants in an overnight attack that killed army soldiers, north of Tripoli on Sunday. AFP
Updated 15 min 28 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Two soldiers killed in northern Lebanon barracks attack

  • President Michel Aoun condemns terrorist attack; salutes ‘martyrs’ and their fight against assailants
Updated 15 min 28 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Two Lebanese soldiers were killed early Sunday at their barracks, hours after security forces had attacked a terror cell on the border with Syria.
The Lebanese army said that on Sunday at 1 a.m. terrorists in a car had opened fire on guards at an army post in Arman-Miniyeh, which is north of Beirut.
The guards responded by returning fire. The gunfight killed two soldiers and one of the attackers, while the remaining assailants fled.
The army, in another statement, said: “The terrorist Omar Burais, who was on a motorcycle, attempted to enter an army post in Arman in Miniyeh and the guards stopped him, which led to his immediate death. Upon examination of the terrorist’s body, hand grenades and an explosive belt, which he intended to detonate inside the post, were found in his possession. A military expert worked to dismantle the explosive belt and detonate it.”
Army units raided places that Burais used to visit and they arrested five of his relatives, including uncles and cousins.
The army mourned the soldiers killed in the attack: Cpl. Mohammed Khaled Al-Nashar and Cpl. Ahmed Khaled Saqr.
The attack followed an operation from the Information Division of the Internal Security Forces against terrorists in the northern border region of Wadi Khaled.
The division said it had identified and tracked down the people responsible for last month’s Kaftoun-Koura assault, which killed three municipal guards in the town, and it emerged that the perpetrators were part of a cell working for Daesh in Lebanon.
“As a result of the efforts, the Information Division managed to identify all the terrorist group’s members, who were more than 15 and worked under the command of a Syrian (M.H.), and arrested three of them,” it added. “On Sept. 26, the Information Division identified the whereabouts of the terrorist group’s members in Wadi Khaled, and they were in a secluded house. A security operation was carried out by the division’s Strike Force to besiege the house.”
The division said that members of the terrorist group started shooting at the security forces. Security forces retaliated and the exchange of fire led to the killing of 13 terrorists and 15 arrests.
Local media later reported that only nine terrorists were killed and that they were all wearing explosive belts.

FASTFACT

The terrorist attack followed an operation from the Information Division of the Internal Security Forces against terrorists in the northern border region of Wadi Khaled.

The security operation took place between Saturday 4 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.
A teacher from a school in Wadi Khaled said that some of his former students were among the dead. The teacher, who asked not to be named, said that the house where the terrorists were staying was only 250 meters from a Lebanese army checkpoint.
He remarked that the area was not suspicious at all and that the young men, who were residents of the area, used to go to local cafes. They played football with two young Syrian men who had fled to Lebanon a decade ago and grown up among the Lebanese.
He said that those who were killed were aged between 17 and 24. They included Ahmed Ismail, Mohammed Al-Hassan, Mohammed Al-Halabi, and Mohammed Al-Asaad.
“Wadi Khaled has been housing 70,000 Syrian refugees since the crisis started in Syria, and they have been among us for about 10 years,” the teacher told Arab News. “Their children grew up with our children, and the young men did not show terrorist tendencies. They behaved in a very normal way. They had some extremism-tainted ideas, but we never saw them do anything suspicious. This is very strange. We trust the security services, and they may have information that we do not have.”
Lebanese President Michel Aoun condemned the terrorist attack against the army post in Miniyeh. He saluted “the two martyrs” who were killed in the attack and their fight with their comrades against the perpetrator.
A statement from Baabda Palace said that the terrorist group had infiltrated the area through the Syrian border.
The security operation and the terrorist attack coincided with the opening of the general amnesty file, which is scheduled to be discussed by Parliament on Wednesday and Thursday.
Political parties have objected to the approval of this amnesty for Islamist detainees, who have not been tried for many years.

 

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Update
Middle-East
Macron accuses Lebanon leaders of betrayal over government failure
Middle-East
Lebanon says 9 Daesh-linked suspects killed in hunt for ‘terrorists’

Latest updates

Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017: NY Times
Two soldiers killed in northern Lebanon barracks attack
Sudan needs ‘deep’ debate before any Israel deal: PM
2020 G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually on Nov. 21 – 22 
Saudi Arabia’s Umrah plan to ensure flow of pilgrims

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.