Saudi aid agency distributes food baskets in Lebanon

  • KSRelief signed a joint cooperation agreement to operate a prosthetics and rehabilitation center in Yemen’s Aden and Seiyun governorates, benefiting 2,572 people
BEIRUT: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Sunday distributed 35 tons of food aid in Lebanon. The baskets were distributed in a number of governorates and benefited 4,375 people, including Syrian and Palestinian refugees as well as needy Lebanese families. The aid comes within a project framework to secure and distribute food baskets in Lebanon.
Also on Sunday, KSRelief signed a joint cooperation agreement to operate a prosthetics and rehabilitation center in Yemen’s Aden and Seiyun governorates, benefiting 2,572 people.

  • G20 presidency to build on the success of the extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit held in March
RIYADH: The 2020 G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held virtually on November 21 – 22 and will be chaired by the Saudi Arabia's King Salman, the G20 presidency said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) Monday.

"The G20 presidency will build on the success of the extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit held in March, and on the outcomes of over 100 virtual working groups and ministerial meetings," the statement said.

"The G20 is leading the fight against this global pandemic, taking swift and unprecedented actions to protect lives, livelihoods and the most vulnerable," it said. 

The G20 has contributed over $21 billion to support the production, distribution, and access to diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines.

It has also injected $11 trillion to safeguard the global economy.

It has further launched a debt suspension initiative for the least developed countries that would allow beneficiary countries to defer $14 billion in debt payments due this year and use these amounts instead for financing their health systems and social programs.

"The upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth, by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and by laying down the foundations for a better future," said the statement. 

"The Summit will also focus on fostering international action to realize opportunities of the 21st century for all, by empowering people and protecting our planet, whilst harnessing the potential of innovation to shape new frontiers."

