BEIRUT: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Sunday distributed 35 tons of food aid in Lebanon. The baskets were distributed in a number of governorates and benefited 4,375 people, including Syrian and Palestinian refugees as well as needy Lebanese families. The aid comes within a project framework to secure and distribute food baskets in Lebanon.
Also on Sunday, KSRelief signed a joint cooperation agreement to operate a prosthetics and rehabilitation center in Yemen’s Aden and Seiyun governorates, benefiting 2,572 people.
Saudi aid agency distributes food baskets in Lebanon
