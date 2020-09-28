You are here

  Alvarez & Marsal named administrators of UAE's NMC Healthcare

Alvarez & Marsal named administrators of UAE’s NMC Healthcare

Richard Fleming and Ben Cairns of Alvarez & Marsal have been appointed as joint administrators, the firm said in an emailed statement. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: Restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal said on Sunday it had been appointed as administrator of a group of operating businesses related to NMC Healthcare by the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts.

Richard Fleming and Ben Cairns of Alvarez & Marsal have been appointed as joint administrators, the firm said in an emailed statement, adding the administration process would address the “high levels of debt in the businesses.”

NMC Healthcare’s London-listed holding company NMC Health Plc is already being run by Alvarez & Marsal after going into administration in April following months of turmoil over its finances.

The turnaround specialist said on Sunday the appointment related directly to 36 operating businesses in the United Arab Emirates, but did not apply to businesses outside the country.

The appointment “will also allow the group of entities to secure an additional $325 million financing facility whilst protecting the businesses from creditor action,” Alvarez & Marsal said.

The administrators would lead the financial restructuring of those businesses while the existing NMC management team remained in operational control of the day-to-day running of medical and clinical activities, it said.

NMC Health is the largest private health care provider in the UAE, operating more than 200 facilities including hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

Its implosion this year amid allegations of fraud and the disclosure of more than $4 billion in hidden debt has left some UAE and overseas lenders with heavy losses and prompted legal battles to try and recover money owed.

Oman Air to resume flights to a dozen countries by October

Updated 28 September 2020
Arab News

Oman Air to resume flights to a dozen countries by October

  • There will be two scheduled flights per week to Dubai and Doha
  • Those travelling to Muscat were encouraged to visit the website of the Omani Civil Aviation Authority
Updated 28 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Muscat-based Oman Air will resume flights to 18 cities in 12 countries, including the UAE and Qatar by Oct. 1, national daily Times of Oman has reported.

There will be two scheduled flights per week to Dubai and Doha, the airline announced on Twitter.

The move comes as international air travel gradually returns to normal after months of shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in Oman’s airports. (Physical) distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day,” the company assured in a statement, adding in-flight service has also been modified to ensure safety of passengers.

Those travelling to Muscat were encouraged to visit the website of the Omani Civil Aviation Authority, as well as relevant sources from countries of destinations, to check COVID-19-related guidelines and ensure a smooth journey.

