Dubai penalizes businesses flouting coronavirus safety protocols

Dubai field inspection teams said the most common violations included employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks and breach of physical distancing guidelines. (AFP file photo)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai penalizes businesses flouting coronavirus safety protocols

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai government has penalized 22 commercial establishments for flouting coronavirus safety protocols and risking the heath of customers and staff.

Six of those who have been issued fines were bodybuilding gyms, while some were engaged in retail, textile and fabrics, sewing and embroidery, building materials and general trade, state news agency WAM reported.

The common violations incurred included employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks and breach of physical distancing guidelines.

Field inspection teams also warned two other businesses for their failure to place the mandatory physical distancing stickers inside their shops.

Compliance is critical to the gradual return to safe and normal commercial activity that Dubai has achieved, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset in the emirate, a statement from the Dubai Economy said.

Stern action will be taken against any non-compliance found during its inspections, or that may be reported by consumers and the public, it added.

Topics: Dubai UAE Coronavirus

Jordan fund for response plan to Syrian crisis now at $644 million

Updated 28 September 2020
Arab News

Jordan fund for response plan to Syrian crisis now at $644 million

  • The total aid set undet the scheme stood at $2.49 billion
  • The US topped the response plan donor list, with a grant of around $372 million
Updated 28 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Funds for the Jordan Response Plan to the Syrian Crisis have reached at $644 million, the country’s Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation said.

The figure was only 28 percent of the total aid – $2.49 billion – showing a $1.6 billion deficit since the beginning of 2020, according to state news agency Petra.

About $155 million was allocated to support Syrian refugees in Jordan, $139 million to host communities, and $350 million to treasury.

The allocation did not include institution capacity building, government data has showed.

The figures revealed the US as the top donor for the response plan, donating around $372 million, followed by Germany whose grant reached $83.8 million.

Topics: Jordan Syria

