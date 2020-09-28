Saudi Arabia calls for ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it was worried about the escalating situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan due to their dispute over the Nagrono-Karabakh region.

The Kingdom called on both sides to "cease fire and to seek peaceful solutions to the conflict," state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Naif Al-Hajraf said the council was anxious about he escalating tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Al-Hajraf stressed the importance of taking the dispute to the negotiating table, in a statement issued Monday.

He also called for halting the escalations to maintain regional and global stability.

Armenia’s parliament on Monday condemned what it said was a “full-scale military attack” by Azerbaijan on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The country’s parliament also denounced Turkey’s involvement in the crisis, saying the Turkish “ambitions” in the conflict could risk destabilizing the region.