Saudi Arabia calls for ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan

In this image taken from footage released by Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, Azerbaijan's soldiers fire from a mortar at the contact line of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. (AP)
Updated 28 September 2020
Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia calls on both sides to "cease fire and to seek peaceful solutions
  • GCC stressed the importance of taking the dispute to the negotiating table
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it was worried about the escalating situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan due to their dispute over the Nagrono-Karabakh region.

The Kingdom called on both sides to "cease fire and to seek peaceful solutions to the conflict," state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Naif Al-Hajraf said the council was anxious about he escalating tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Al-Hajraf stressed the importance of taking the dispute to the negotiating table, in a statement issued Monday.

He also called for halting the escalations to maintain regional and global stability.

Armenia’s parliament on Monday condemned what it said was a “full-scale military attack” by Azerbaijan on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The country’s parliament also denounced Turkey’s involvement in the crisis, saying the Turkish “ambitions” in the conflict could risk destabilizing the region.

King Salman receives closing statement of the Science Group Summit

Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, right, receives the closing statement of the S20 group from its chair Dr. Anas bin Faris Al-Fares. (SPA)
Updated 29 September 2020
Arab News

  • The closing statement of the meeting included 10 recommendations, which will be submitted to the G20 heads of state
On behalf of King Salman, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Monday received the closing statement of the Science Group Summit (S20) from the group’s chair, Dr. Anas bin Faris Al-Fares, who is also the president of King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology, after a virtual meeting.
Several scientific organizations from the G20 countries took part in the meeting, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia. The S20 group focuses on future health, a circular economy and the digital revolution. The meeting stressed the importance of making decisions based on scientific facts supported by data.
The closing statement of the meeting included 10 recommendations, which will be submitted to the G20 heads of state. More than 180 scholars participated in drafting the recommendation. They called for increasing the level of preparedness in the wake of a pandemic. They also recommended consolidating advanced treatment and precision medical research with a particular focus on keeping the costs affordable and treatments accessible to all.
The group also stressed the need to devise policies to face challenges arising from demographic shifts. One of the recommendations includes development of an integrated approach to the extraction of natural resources.
They also urged the relevant authorities to consolidate recycling systems to curb carbon emissions.

