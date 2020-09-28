Startup of the Week: Saudi startup aims to transform mental health services

You are here

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 28 September 2020
Ruba Obaid

  34 percent of Saudis experience a mental health condition sometime in their life
JEDDAH: Amid warnings from UN health experts that the mental well-being of societies has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Najla Al-Thaqafi decided to establish the Etizan Therapy Center (@EtizanT) to fill gaps in mental health services in Saudi Arabia.

“The need for facilities providing comprehensive and high-quality services has increased,” Al-Thaqafi told Arab News. She said the results of a national survey, and one conducted by her center, showed that people want such facilities to help them with their mental health.

“There’s a lack of centers for psychotherapy services that conform to international standards,” she added. “Our society deserves the highest standards in quality and service.”

According to the Saudi National Mental Health Survey, conducted by the King Salman Center for Disability Research and published in October last year, 34 percent of Saudis experience a mental health condition sometime in their life.

Moreover, 80 percent of Saudis with severe mental health disorders do not seek any treatment.

The most prevalent mental health conditions in the Kingdom are separation anxiety disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, major depressive disorder, social phobia and obsessive compulsive disorder.

“Etizan, which means balance in Arabic, is a big goal and a dream that very recently came true to introduce something different to society,” said Al-Thaqafi.

The 30-year-old clinical psychologist gathered a team of 10 young Saudi specialists with master’s degrees and doctorates in diverse fields under the roof of her center, which opened in Jeddah in June. Her father was her main supporter in establishing it.

Etizan offers a diverse set of services for people of all ages, including individual treatment for children, adolescents and adults; family and marriage therapy; group therapy and addiction treatment.

Al-Thaqafi said what distinguishes Etizan from other service providers is the diversity of specialties, well-developed treatment programs and a strong work ethic.

“We also offer the highest levels of hospitality at reasonable prices commensurate with the segments of society,” she added.

“Moreover, we offer volunteering opportunities where we aim to work on humanitarian initiatives and provide voluntary service to the community.”

Al-Thaqafi obtained a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Dammam. She also works as a lecturer in psychology at a private university in Jeddah.

 

King Salman receives closing statement of the Science Group Summit

Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, right, receives the closing statement of the S20 group from its chair Dr. Anas bin Faris Al-Fares. (SPA)
Updated 29 September 2020
Arab News

  The closing statement of the meeting included 10 recommendations, which will be submitted to the G20 heads of state
On behalf of King Salman, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Monday received the closing statement of the Science Group Summit (S20) from the group’s chair, Dr. Anas bin Faris Al-Fares, who is also the president of King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology, after a virtual meeting.
Several scientific organizations from the G20 countries took part in the meeting, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia. The S20 group focuses on future health, a circular economy and the digital revolution. The meeting stressed the importance of making decisions based on scientific facts supported by data.
The closing statement of the meeting included 10 recommendations, which will be submitted to the G20 heads of state. More than 180 scholars participated in drafting the recommendation. They called for increasing the level of preparedness in the wake of a pandemic. They also recommended consolidating advanced treatment and precision medical research with a particular focus on keeping the costs affordable and treatments accessible to all.
The group also stressed the need to devise policies to face challenges arising from demographic shifts. One of the recommendations includes development of an integrated approach to the extraction of natural resources.
They also urged the relevant authorities to consolidate recycling systems to curb carbon emissions.

