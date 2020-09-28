RIYADH: Bahrain has extended a scheme in which it pays half of the salaries of Bahraini’s working in parts of the private sector impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
A cabinet statement said on Monday that the payments would now continue until the end of the year. The scheme, which applies to people registered with the government’s unemployment insurance scheme, had been due to end at the end of this month.
The decree issued by King Hamad will benefit 23,000 Bahraini workers and 4,000 businesses and will be paid over the next three months starting from October.
The cabinet also approved the payment of 50 percent of salaries to more than 500 uninsured female workers in kindergartens and nurseries.
The cabinet also said 150 Bahraini dinars ($400) will be paid monthly to support 950 taxi, bus and other public transport drivers, and more than 800 driving instructors who are not insured.
The ministers also decided to exempt tourist facilities and attractions from paying tourism fees for three months, also starting from October.
The cabinet approved a draft law concerning insurance against those unemployed or stalled from work.
Bahrain extends 50% salary payment in sectors impacted by coronavirus
https://arab.news/j5hus
Bahrain extends 50% salary payment in sectors impacted by coronavirus
- The salaries will be paid over the next three months
- $400 will be paid monthly to support public transport drivers
RIYADH: Bahrain has extended a scheme in which it pays half of the salaries of Bahraini’s working in parts of the private sector impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.