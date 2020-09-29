You are here

  • Home
  • Big Hit IPO to be South Korea’s biggest in 3 years

Big Hit IPO to be South Korea’s biggest in 3 years

Empty soda bottles depicting members of K-pop boy band BTS are placed on display at the room of their fan Kim Seo-hyeon in Seoul. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2jrgc

Updated 29 September 2020
Reuters

Big Hit IPO to be South Korea’s biggest in 3 years

  • An army of retail investors, known in South Korea as Ants, is also clamouring to buy stock
Updated 29 September 2020
Reuters

SEOUL: Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its range on Monday, as hopeful buyers chased South Korea’s largest listing in three years.

Institutional investors expressed interest in more than 1,000 times the number of shares on offer, with Big Hit riding on the success of the seven-member band, which has become the first South Korean group to reach No.1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with song “Dynamite.”

An army of retail investors, known in South Korea as Ants, is also clamouring to buy stock, while die-hard BTS fans are bidding in hopes of securing even one share in what analysts expect to the country’ hottest listing this year.

Big Hit priced the IPO at 135,000 won ($115) per share, it said in a regulatory filing, the top of an indicative price range of 105,000-135,000 won announced earlier this month.

Some 1,420 institutional investors sought shares in pre-subscription offers, looking for 1,117 times the number available, the filing said. About 98 percent said they would pay the top-range price or more.

“Big Hit is classified as a kind of global export firm,” said Park Sung-ho, analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea.

“Not only has it proven its ability to use YouTube, social media for smart market infiltration, it has fandom platform Weverse which gives unprecedented clarity and control over its revenue sources for a label, and may grow into a true platform player as outside artists increasingly join.”

Big Hit reported a 49.7 billion won ($42.4 million) profit for the first half of 2020 as its online concert and merchandise sales on the Weverse app more than offset event cancelations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPO will make the seven BTS members multimillionaire stockholders, as Big Hit CEO Bang Si-hyuk in August gave them 68,385 shares each, worth nearly $7.9 million at the issue price.

The firm will raise 962.6 billion won ($820 million) through the offer of 7.13 million new shares, the biggest South Korean IPO since Celltrion Healthcare raised 1 trillion won in 2017.

The pricing values Big Hit at about 4.8 trillion won, taking into account common shares plus redeemable preferred shares that will be converted into common shares upon the IPO.

With plenty of liquidity in the market, some analysts predict gross bids from retail investors could hit 100 trillion won ($85 billion).

The central bank is watching the offer closely as a massive oversubscription for shares could send ripples through short-term money markets.

Institutional and retail investors’ subscriptions are due on Oct. 5-6 and Big Hit is expected to list on the KOSPI on Oct. 15.

Topics: initial public offerings (IPOs) South Korea

Related

Business & Economy
Hong Kong’s mom-and-pop investors squeeze funds as IPOs sizzle

Emirati consortium studies implementing wind energy project in Egypt

Updated 29 September 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Emirati consortium studies implementing wind energy project in Egypt

  • The coalition has submitted a request to the New and Renewable Energy Authority to allocate land for the purpose
Updated 29 September 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Official sources at the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy revealed that an Emirati consortium is currently studying the implementation of a wind farm, with investments of about EGP 8 billion ($500 million).

The coalition has submitted a request to the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) to allocate land for the purpose, and the authority has already agreed to it. The total capacity of the station is about 500 megawatts.

The consortium is carrying out studies that will take two years and that include measuring wind speed, monitoring bird migration and studying the soil for the project, which will take place in the Gulf of Suez region as it has a strong wind force, an important factor.

The station is expected to implement the BOO system (Build, Own, Operate), provided that the coalition sells the energy produced to the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, the operator of the national grid, entrusted with the purchase of energy.

The area of land allocated for the establishment of the project — in cooperation with the private sector under the usufructuary right system — is 7,872 km, according to data from the NREA.

The sources pointed out that the average selling price of renewable energy is currently declining, ranging between $0.02 to $0.025 per kilowatt hour. Land is allocated for 2 percent of the energy produced or its equivalent and throughout the project’s duration; then, the authority will recover it.

Egypt is rich in natural resources, including wind and solar energy, which makes it one of the largest producers of renewable energy. The total installed capacity of renewable energies is close to 20 percent of the maximum load.

Egypt plans to increase its total production of renewable energy to about 20 percent of the total electricity generated by 2022, of which 12 percent from wind, 6 percent from hydroelectricity, and 2 percent from solar.

Topics: UAE Egypt wind energy New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA)

Related

Update
Business & Economy
UAE’s ADNOC to double renewable energy portfolio in next 10 years
Business & Economy
Egypt inaugurates $3.4M hyrdocracking complex to produce petroleum products

Latest updates

Fresh allegations about mistreatment of Kurds in Turkey
Emirati consortium studies implementing wind energy project in Egypt
Arrest campaign targets allies of Palestinian MP
G20 backs Saudi Arabia’s circular carbon economy strategy
Algeria protest movement activists jailed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.