You are here

  • Home
  • China accuses US of ‘abusing power’ by squeezing TikTok

China accuses US of ‘abusing power’ by squeezing TikTok

TikTok said on Sunday it would maintain its ongoing dialogue with the US government, which has received preliminary approval from the US president. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2fhef

Updated 29 September 2020
AFP

China accuses US of ‘abusing power’ by squeezing TikTok

  • Washington claims the popular social networking service poses a national security threat
Updated 29 September 2020
AFP

BEIJING: Beijing on Monday accused the Trump administration of abusing “national power” by trying to ban TikTok, as a federal court gave the video app’s US operations a stay of execution.

A US government order had sought to ban new downloads of the Chinese-owned app — but allow use of TikTok until Nov. 12, when all use would be blocked.

President Donald Trump claims the popular app poses a national security threat and harvests data for Beijing via its Chinese parent company ByteDance — allegations the firm vehemently denies.

Describing the order as “bullying behavior,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said it was evidence of “abusing national power to unreasonably suppress other countries’ enterprises.”

Instead, the US should “provide a fair, just, open, and nondiscriminatory business environment for companies around the world investing and operating in the country,” Wang added.

China says Trump is strong-arming the company into giving up full ownership of a lucrative app — with 100 million US subscribers — to an American rival.

But late on Sunday a US federal court issued a temporary block on the order after TikTok’s lawyers successfully argued it was a “punitive” ban motivated by politics rather than genuine security fears.

Details of the injunction remain sealed for now by the court in Washington.

The US squeeze on TikTok is one of a litany of issues souring relations between the rival powers, spanning tech, defense, human rights and contested seas.

US tech giants have also raised concerns over the precedent a ban could set for a free Internet — and the prospect of reprisals against American firms operating in China’s vast market.

ByteDance has begun discussing a complex transfer of ownership to Silicon Valley giant Oracle.

A tentative deal unveiled last weekend would make Oracle the technology partner for TikTok and a stakeholder in a new entity to be known as TikTok Global.

TikTok said Sunday it would “maintain our ongoing dialogue with the government” on the plan, which has received preliminary approval from Trump.

But it was still unclear whether the deal would be approved by Beijing, where some consider the US move an unjustified appropriation of Chinese technology.

Separately, Shares in China’s biggest chipmaker tumbled Monday on reports that the US had imposed export controls on the company, the latest salvo in the countries’ battle for technological dominance.

In a new blow for China’s advanced tech ambitions, the US Commerce Department reportedly ordered companies to seek permission before selling equipment to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC).

Equipment sold to the Chinese company posed an “unacceptable risk” of being diverted to “military end use,” according to a letter sent to major US computer chip firms that was seen by The Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

News of the letter, which was first reported Saturday, sent SMIC’s shares plunging in both Shanghai and Hong Kong on Monday, closing down seven and 3.9 percent respectively.

SMIC is China’s biggest contract manufacturer of chipsets and a key pillar of Beijing’s plans to achieve semiconductor self-reliance.

Analysts say China’s dependence on foreign — including US-made — chips hinders that national goal.

Backed by several state-owned entities, SMIC has made strides at improving China’s chip capabilities but it remains heavily reliant on imported equipment and software.

Under the new rules announced by the Commerce Department, US companies that want to sell equipment to SMIC will have to apply for a license.

“The restriction, once implemented, will severely damage SMIC’s existing and future manufacturing capabilities, and customer trust,” Bernstein analysts led by Mark Li wrote in a note.

“Without steady supply and service from the US, the yield and quality of SMIC’s capacity will degrade, as early as in a few months for more advanced nodes.”

SMIC said Monday it had yet to receive any notification of the new restrictions from the Commerce Department.

Topics: China United States TikTok

Related

Media
TikTok gets reprieve as judge halts Trump download ban
Media
US maintains plan for TikTok download ban; court to rule

Emirati consortium studies implementing wind energy project in Egypt

Updated 29 September 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Emirati consortium studies implementing wind energy project in Egypt

  • The coalition has submitted a request to the New and Renewable Energy Authority to allocate land for the purpose
Updated 29 September 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Official sources at the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy revealed that an Emirati consortium is currently studying the implementation of a wind farm, with investments of about EGP 8 billion ($500 million).

The coalition has submitted a request to the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) to allocate land for the purpose, and the authority has already agreed to it. The total capacity of the station is about 500 megawatts.

The consortium is carrying out studies that will take two years and that include measuring wind speed, monitoring bird migration and studying the soil for the project, which will take place in the Gulf of Suez region as it has a strong wind force, an important factor.

The station is expected to implement the BOO system (Build, Own, Operate), provided that the coalition sells the energy produced to the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, the operator of the national grid, entrusted with the purchase of energy.

The area of land allocated for the establishment of the project — in cooperation with the private sector under the usufructuary right system — is 7,872 km, according to data from the NREA.

The sources pointed out that the average selling price of renewable energy is currently declining, ranging between $0.02 to $0.025 per kilowatt hour. Land is allocated for 2 percent of the energy produced or its equivalent and throughout the project’s duration; then, the authority will recover it.

Egypt is rich in natural resources, including wind and solar energy, which makes it one of the largest producers of renewable energy. The total installed capacity of renewable energies is close to 20 percent of the maximum load.

Egypt plans to increase its total production of renewable energy to about 20 percent of the total electricity generated by 2022, of which 12 percent from wind, 6 percent from hydroelectricity, and 2 percent from solar.

Topics: UAE Egypt wind energy New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA)

Related

Update
Business & Economy
UAE’s ADNOC to double renewable energy portfolio in next 10 years
Business & Economy
Egypt inaugurates $3.4M hyrdocracking complex to produce petroleum products

Latest updates

Fresh allegations about mistreatment of Kurds in Turkey
Emirati consortium studies implementing wind energy project in Egypt
Arrest campaign targets allies of Palestinian MP
G20 backs Saudi Arabia’s circular carbon economy strategy
Algeria protest movement activists jailed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.