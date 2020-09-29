King Salman receives closing statement of the Science Group Summit

You are here

Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, right, receives the closing statement of the S20 group from its chair Dr. Anas bin Faris Al-Fares. (SPA)
Updated 29 September 2020
Arab News

  • The closing statement of the meeting included 10 recommendations, which will be submitted to the G20 heads of state
On behalf of King Salman, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Monday received the closing statement of the Science Group Summit (S20) from the group’s chair, Dr. Anas bin Faris Al-Fares, who is also the president of King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology, after a virtual meeting.
Several scientific organizations from the G20 countries took part in the meeting, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia. The S20 group focuses on future health, a circular economy and the digital revolution. The meeting stressed the importance of making decisions based on scientific facts supported by data.
The closing statement of the meeting included 10 recommendations, which will be submitted to the G20 heads of state. More than 180 scholars participated in drafting the recommendation. They called for increasing the level of preparedness in the wake of a pandemic. They also recommended consolidating advanced treatment and precision medical research with a particular focus on keeping the costs affordable and treatments accessible to all.
The group also stressed the need to devise policies to face challenges arising from demographic shifts. One of the recommendations includes development of an integrated approach to the extraction of natural resources.
They also urged the relevant authorities to consolidate recycling systems to curb carbon emissions.

Topics: Science Group Summit (S20) G20 Saudi Arabia 2020

Madinah governor reviews vital transport project

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman. (SPA)
  • The BRT project consists of two main 52-km lanes and 33 parking stations
MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Monday chaired a meeting to review a bus rapid transit (BRT) project for Madinah.
He said the project will help create new job opportunities for the people of the region.
The project will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The BRT project consists of two main 52-km lanes and 33 parking stations. The first lane will start from Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport station and it will end at the west station of Madinah passing through the Prophet’s Mosque station, the Haramain express station, and the Knowledge Economic City station.
The second lane will begin from Sayed Al-Shuhada Square Station to the Miqat Mosque.

Topics: Madinah governor

