Defying EU ultimatum, British MPs approve post-Brexit bill

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (AP Photo)
AFP

  • Despite deep disquiet even from some members of the ruling Conservatives, the House of Commons passed the bill by 340 votes to 256
  • The legislation now passes to the upper House of Lords, where it faces opposition after the government admitted that key clauses will violate Britain’s EU divorce treaty
LONDON: British lawmakers on Tuesday adopted a bill to regulate the UK’s internal market after Brexit, defying a looming EU ultimatum as the two sides entered a final week of tense talks.
Despite deep disquiet even from some members of the ruling Conservatives, the House of Commons passed the bill by 340 votes to 256.
Senior minister Michael Gove said the bill was “vitally important” to ensure smooth trade among the UK’s four constituent nations, dismissing vociferous objections from Scottish pro-independence MPs as “stories to scare children at bedtime.”
The government rejected warnings that the bill could imperil peace in Northern Ireland after US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Mick Mulvaney, conceded that it could leave the province’s Good Friday Agreement “at risk.”
For the main opposition Labour party, business spokesman Ed Miliband said that “when even the Trump administration” speaks out to defend international law, “you know you are in trouble.”
The legislation now passes to the upper House of Lords, where it faces opposition after the government admitted that key clauses will violate Britain’s EU divorce treaty, by unilaterally imposing post-Brexit controls on Northern Ireland.
But it is still expected to become law in the coming weeks.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government defused a bigger revolt in the Commons after agreeing that parliament, rather than ministers, will have the final say on triggering the treaty-breaking clauses.
The EU, however, had insisted that the offending provisions be revoked by Wednesday or it would take Britain to court, noting that the treaty is meant to guarantee a say for the bloc over future trade between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.
The legislative tussle loomed as British and EU negotiators launched their last week of intense discussions ahead of a summit on October 16, where EU leaders will decide whether it is still worth pursuing a trade deal with London.
Despite the economic carnage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson insists the UK is ready to go its own way if necessary after a transition period ends in December, nearly a year after Britain formally left the EU in the wake of a historic referendum.
In Brussels, the negotiators are battling over the thorny issues that have deadlocked talks since March, including rules for paying state subsidies to private companies and distribution of fishing rights.
Failure to reach a deal would put EU and UK relations on minimum standards set by the World Trade Organization and cause a severe shock to their interdependent economies.
According to European diplomats, Britain is pushing to intensify negotiations and enter a final phase known as the “tunnel” — in which all communication outside the negotiation room is strictly curtailed.
But the EU is so far refusing the invitation, insisting that Britain first budge on the key issues.
“First, the UK should show some leg on the state aid, governance and fish,” an EU diplomat told AFP.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday insisted that a deal was still possible and that failure to unblock the talks would be bad for both Britain and Europe.
The trade talks have continued despite Britain refusing to back down on its internal market bill, which overrides parts of the Brexit treaty that Johnson struck with the EU last year.
Johnson’s predecessor as prime minister, Theresa May, and former finance minister Sajid Javid were among Conservative MPs who had vowed to vote against the bill.
May said the bill would “lead to untold damage to the UK’s reputation and put its future at risk.”
But Johnson argues the bill is only intended as a “safety net” against purported EU threats to impose tariffs on UK internal trade and even stop food going from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland.
As the vote loomed in London, an EU spokeswoman said Brussels would respond “in the next few days.”

Police break up Calais migrant camp, biggest since ‘the Jungle’

Updated 29 September 2020
AFP

Police break up Calais migrant camp, biggest since ‘the Jungle’

  • The Pas-de-Calais prefecture said there were about 500 tents at the site, with conditions posing “serious problems of security, health and tranquility”
  • Northern France has long been a magnet for people seeking to smuggle themselves to Britain in small boats or in trucks, cars and trains that cross over daily
Updated 29 September 2020
AFP

CALAIS, France: French police on Tuesday dismantled a camp of about 800 migrants in the port city of Calais, the biggest such operation since the sprawling “Jungle” shantytown was broken up four years ago.
Calais continues to attract migrants from the Middle East and Africa who set up makeshift camps along France’s northern coast from where they hope to make the passage across the English Channel to Britain.
Since January 1, French authorities have intercepted at least 1,317 migrants as they tried to reach the UK, some by swimming across the busy waterway.
Tuesday’s operation started before dawn and had evacuated more than 600 people in 30 buses by the afternoon, according to local authorities, who added that 34 people were detained.
“We want to avoid a concentration and a new gathering point in Calais,” Louis Le Franc, the government’s top official for the northern Pas-de-Calais department, said at the scene.
According to Le Franc, it was the biggest dismantling of a Calais camp since the Jungle was cleared of some 9,000 migrants between 2015 and 2016.
The Pas-de-Calais prefecture said there were about 500 tents at the site, with conditions posing “serious problems of security, health and tranquility,” particularly for staff and patients of a nearby health center.
The evacuated migrants will be brought to reception centers in Pas-de-Calais, other departments in northern France, and other regions of the country.
By far the majority of the migrants are men, mainly from Somalia, Sudan, Iran, Iraq and Eritrea.
“In my view, this is above all an operation to give people a safe haven. The migrants are living in this forested area in extremely difficult conditions,” Le Franc said.
“It was important to get the migrants out before... the winter period,” he added.
Northern France has long been a magnet for people seeking to smuggle themselves to Britain in small boats or in one of the tens of thousands of trucks and cars that cross over daily on ferries and trains.
In August, a Sudanese teenager drowned while trying to reach Britain with a friend in an inflatable boat.
French authorities have vowed to avoid a new incarnation of the Jungle — which at one point held as many as 10,000 people — but camps have continued to spring up as migrants flee war and poverty at home to seek a better life in Europe.
Rights groups have criticized police tactics, which include seizing migrants’ tents and other belongings.
In December 2018, France’s human rights ombudsman said migrants in northern France have been subjected to “unprecedented” violations of their basic rights.
As Tuesday’s evacuation was under way, migrants queued for buses grouped by nationality, as tents, duvets, blankets, shoes and clothes were left behind in the undergrowth.
“Our goal is also to fight actively against smugglers” and “the exploitation of human misery,” Le Franc said.
Rights associations said the operation was pointless.
Maya Konforti of the Auberge des Migrants (Migrants’ Hostel) group said the evacuated foreigners would be back “within days.”
“We spend a lot of money to move dozens of people in buses... but it serves absolutely no purpose. It’s messaging, nothing else,” she said.
The migrants know that few of them qualify for asylum in France, and believing that “England is their last chance” will continue trying to get there at all costs, Konforti said.
Yolaine Bernard of the Salam association said many had escaped Tuesday’s roundup, and will now wander the streets of Calais “without a blanket, without a tent. They no longer have anything, no more clothes.”
The government estimates that about 1,000 migrants live around Calais, while support groups say the number is closer to 1,500.
The Anafe migrant assistance group on Tuesday issued a report denouncing alleged rights violations on France’s borders, including officials preventing newcomers from filing asylum claims.

