Weather warning issued for some Saudi regions until Friday

RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for some regions of Saudi Arabia and are expected to continue until Friday.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense issued the warnings according to information received from the General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection.
The directorate warned of rain and increased chances of thunderstorms, saying the regions of Asir, Jazan, Al-Baha and Makkah will be affected by moderate to heavy rains and brisk winds with some areas exposed to heavy rain that may lead to flash floods.
Meanwhile, Madinah and the Eastern Province will be affected by light to moderate rain and brisk winds.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense called on all to be wary of the potential dangers in such weather conditions, to stay away from places where flash floods can form, and to abide by the civil defense's instructions announced through various media and social media outlets.
