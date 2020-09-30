You are here

  • Home
  • German minister: Debt won’t reach crisis level

German minister: Debt won’t reach crisis level

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/29nqv

Updated 19 sec ago
AP

German minister: Debt won’t reach crisis level

  • Germany is borrowing a net €217.8 billion this year to finance rescue and stimulus packages
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: Germany’s debt load won’t reach the level it did in the financial crisis a decade ago as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the finance minister said Tuesday, and will still look better than that of Germany’s peers in the Group of Seven did before the outbreak.

Olaf Scholz was presenting to parliament a draft 2021 budget that foresees significant borrowing for the second consecutive year as Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, works to limit the economic fallout of efforts to contain COVID-19.

The crisis has derailed the government’s dedication to keeping its budget balanced, long a point of pride. After six years in the black, it is borrowing a net €217.8 billion ($253.7 billion) this year to finance rescue and stimulus packages and cover an expected shortfall in tax revenue. Next year, it plans to borrow a further €96.2 billion.

“If we didn’t act, we would have to use much more money, and at the same time squander the future of our country,” Scholz told lawmakers. 

“Not acting would be much more expensive than acting.”

Scholz noted that Germany’s debt load dropped below 60 percent of gross domestic product last year. “The debt ratio will not rise to the level it did in the last financial crisis,” he added. “Back then, our debt went up to over 80 percent of economic output; this time, according to current calculations, we will climb to about 75-76 percent ... and that is a good sign that we will manage to get this debt ratio back down in the coming years.”

In comparison with Germany’s peers in the G-7 of leading industrial powers, Scholz said, “our debt ratio after the crisis will be lower than in all these countries before the crisis.”

The 2021 budget plan calls for spending of €413.4 billion next year, down from this year’s exceptionally high €508.5 billion, a figure which was swollen by spending on rescue packages.

Topics: Olaf Scholz Germany

Related

World
Germany says nerve agent Novichok found in Russia’s Alexei Navalny
World
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,479 to 240,986

Egypt issues first green bonds in MENA

Updated 29 September 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt issues first green bonds in MENA

  • Egypt has a portfolio of eligible green projects worth $1.9 billion
Updated 29 September 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt on Tuesday issued its first-ever green sovereign bonds, the first in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), as part of its efforts to implement renewable energy projects to combat pollution.
Green bonds are debt instruments to obtain financing for projects related to the climate or environment, according to a statement by Egypt’s Finance Ministry.
The state used Credit Agricole, CIB and HSBC Holding banks as structural advisors. Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Deutsche and HSBC banks were hired as joint managers for the offering.
Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said offering the green sovereign bonds in global markets will raise foreign investors’ confidence in Egypt’s economy, support its current and future growth, attract investors interested in environmental and financial returns, and improve the country’s environmental rating.
Egypt has a portfolio of eligible green projects worth $1.9 billion, 16 percent of which are in renewable energy, 19 percent for clean transportation, 26 percent for sustainable water and wastewater management, and 39 percent for pollution reduction and control.
Maait said Vigeo Eiris, an entity affiliated with American financial services company Moody’s, conducted the independent review and evaluation, in line with Egypt’s strategic sustainability priorities.
“We obtained a strong second party’s opinion on the quality of eligible environment-friendly projects,” he added. 
Maait said the proceeds from the green bonds will be used to finance projects that reflect Egypt’s commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
Marina Weiss, regional director of the World Bank in Egypt, said the bank is ready to share knowledge and experience with the government, and to provide technical assistance for post-issuance allocation and preparation of the necessary annual reports.
Varnam Pedgoli, head of sustainable bonds at HSBC, and Antoine Rose, head of sustainable banking at Credit Agricole, said Egypt’s framework for green bonds is in line with the principles of green bonds of the International Capital Markets Association, as it includes the procedures followed to ensure transparency while maintaining international best practices.
Economist Abdul-Rahman Taha said the green economy is a global trend that will have a positive impact on Egypt’s budget and increase the volume of foreign investment.
He added that he expects green bonds to become widely popular in Egypt.

Topics: Egypt green bonds MENA Renewable Energy

Related

Business & Economy
Egypt air to resume direct flights between Cairo and Moscow Sept 17 -MENA
Special
Business & Economy
Emirati consortium studies implementing wind energy project in Egypt

Latest updates

German minister: Debt won’t reach crisis level
Fati delights, Jovic disappoints, optimism for Atletico
Mladenovic collapses again but blames umpire, Djokovic triumphs
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minster holds talks with senior European officials
Saudi General Organization for Social Insurance extends support for private sector in the Kingdom

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.