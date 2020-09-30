You are here

  • Home
  • Carlos Ghosn brings executive training to troubled Lebanon

Carlos Ghosn brings executive training to troubled Lebanon

International executives, including a former Goldman Sachs vice-chairman, are believed to have agreed to give courses as part of Carlos Ghosn’s programs. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pq2h6

Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters

Carlos Ghosn brings executive training to troubled Lebanon

  • Former Nissan and Renault head says programs will boost jobs market and help rebuild crisis-hit country
Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan and Renault head who fled Japan where he was facing trial, is launching a university management and business program in Lebanon, a nation mired in a deep crisis blamed on years of misrule, mismanagement and corruption.

Nine months after his dramatic escape to Beirut from Tokyo, the Lebanese-French executive has unveiled a plan to shake up the business school at the Universite Saint-Esprit de Kaslik (USEK), a private university north of the Lebanese capital.

Ghosn, credited with turning round the Japanese and French carmakers before he faced charges of financial wrongdoing that he denies, plans programs to coach top executives, offer technology training and help startups that will create jobs.

Ghosn, a fugitive from a Japanese justice system he says was rigged against him, has found refuge in his childhood home Lebanon where the economy is collapsing under debts amassed since the 1975-1990 civil war. A devastating blast in Beirut on Aug. 4 compounded Lebanon’s woes.

“Obviously I am not interested in politics but I will dedicate time and effort into supporting Lebanon during this difficult period,” he told Reuters at the weekend, ahead of Tuesday’s formal launch during a press conference of his new university program.

“This is about creating jobs, employment and entrepreneurs to allow society to take its role into the reconstruction of the country,” Ghosn told a press conference at USEK on Tuesday.

Ghosn, who was approached by USEK in the weeks after arriving in Lebanon at the end of December, said the programs aimed to offer practical help. He will help supervise.

Drawing on his experience, the focus for the executive program would be turning around companies in trouble, corporations struggling with a troubled environment and how to “make yourself invaluable” in a company.

Ghosn said several international executives had agreed to give pro bono courses, such as Jaguar and Land Rover CEO Thierry Bollore, former Goldman Sachs vice-chairman Ken Curtis and venture capitalist Raymond Debbane.

The short courses, expected to start in March, would be open to 15 to 20 senior executives in Lebanon and the Middle East.

“The role model is my experience, what I think are the basic needs of a top executive in a very competitive environment,” he said, adding that, when he was in charge, Nissan’s executive training program in Japan had been open to other companies.

The second USEK program, subsidised by the executive program, would train people on new technologies, such as computer-assisted design and artificial intelligence.

Ghosn said Lebanon’s jewelry exporters were among those who would benefit from the use of software to help with designs.

The third program would act as an incubator for start-ups, and he aimed to invest in two projects. “I am mainly interested in projects that have environmental impact,” he said, citing the example of a project to turn sewage into fertilizer.

“You are creating entrepreneurs which are badly needed, you are creating employment,” he said, adding he had been persuaded to work with USEK by the president of the Maronite Christian institution, Father Talal Hachem, and his young team.

Ghosn said he had also chosen to work with USEK, rather than some of the bigger Lebanese universities, because he liked the idea of working with an institution that drew in a broad range of students, not just the wealthy.

“These students need help more than anybody else. This is the class that has been smashed by the situation today,” he told Reuters.

“I’m going to help in the way I can,” he said. “I’m going to help build the economy by helping to solve problems that every Lebanese is facing today.”

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Lebanon Nissan

Related

Middle-East
‘Make yourself invaluable’: Carlos Ghosn offers executive training in troubled Lebanon
Business & Economy
Nissan denies conspiracy to oust Carlos Ghosn

Turkish lira slides to record low amid Armenian tensions

Updated 11 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

Turkish lira slides to record low amid Armenian tensions

  • The lira, already among the worst performing European currencies this year
Updated 11 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: The Turkish lira hit a record low on Monday amid growing concerns around clashes between Armenian and Azeri forces, while emerging market stocks tracked gains in Asia as data showed a jump in Chinese industrial profits.

The lira tumbled 1.5 percent to a low of 7.79 against the dollar, while the Russian rouble eased for the fourth straight session. Azerbaijan and Armenia sovereign dollar-denominated bonds fell as much as 3 to 4 cents.

“Fears are that Turkey gets dragged into another regional conflict,” said Timothy Ash, EM sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, referring to the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave in Azerbaijan controlled by ethnic Armenians.

The lira, already among the worst performing European currencies this year, received a brief respite last week following a surprise move by the central bank to raise its key lending rate, but analysts said the average interest rate might not rise by much.

“Such temporary high interest rates, which attempt to purge out short lira positions, make little difference to the medium-term trend because speculative short positions against the lira are not really the reason behind its depreciation,” said Tatha Ghose, FX analyst at Commerzbank.
An index of emerging market currencies was flat in early trade, with the South African rand easing slightly against the dollar.
The Hungarian forint was nearly unchanged versus the euro. Ratings agency Moody’s on Friday raised Hungary’s sovereign rating outlook to “positive” from “stable,” partly citing improvements in the domestic and external debt position.

The Swedish krona was a touch higher as data showed retail sales jumped 3 percent in August from a year earlier.

A basket of developing world stocks was up 0.9 percent and on track for its best day in two weeks, propped by gains in Russia.

Tech-focused South Korean and Taiwanese stocks also jumped as investors priced in a boost from tighter US curbs on China’s biggest chipmaker.

The South African stock index jumped 1.9 percent, while the Turkish bourse shed 0.5 percent.

Topics: Turkish lira Armenia

Related

Business & Economy
Turkish lira hits record low as inflation spooks traders
Business & Economy
Ankara shuns IMF help even as Turkish lira crashes to record low

Latest updates

Carlos Ghosn brings executive training to troubled Lebanon
Turkish lira slides to record low amid Armenian tensions
Ministry makes 14-day gap between two Umrahs mandatory
Gulf financial resilience to help ‘difficult’ recovery
UAE announces candidacy for UN Security Council seat

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.