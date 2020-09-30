You are here

Dr. Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al-Angari, president of the General Court of Audit

Dr. Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al-Angari
Updated 30 September 2020
Arab News

Dr. Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al-Angari, president of the General Court of Audit

  • Al-Angari obtained his bachelor’s degree in accounting at King Abdul Aziz University
Updated 30 September 2020
Arab News

Dr. Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al-Angari has been the president of the General Court of Audit (GCA) since 2016.
He has recently approved a strategic plan for cybersecurity at GCA. It followed the creation of a cybersecurity department at the top auditing institution.
Al-Angari obtained his bachelor’s degree in accounting at King Abdul Aziz University (KAU).  He joined his alma mater as an accounting lecturer in 1991. He received a Ph.D. in accounting and financial management from Essex University in the UK and became an assistant professor at KAU in 2000. Four years later, he became an associate professor. He was promoted to the rank of professor in 2008.
He served as vice-dean of postgraduate studies and academic research at the faculty of economics and administration in KAU from 2005 to 2009. Later, he became the dean of the same faculty, with his term extending for another two years.
Al-Angari served as a Shoura Council member from 2013 to 2017. During his tenure at the council, he served as vice-chair of the finance committee for two years, and then he became chair of the committee.
Al-Angari has authored over 50 research papers and articles in English and Arabic. He has also published several textbooks, including “Auditing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” which has had three editions printed, and “Who Takes to Account the Certified Public Accountants.”

Saudi Cabinet congratulates security forces for thwarting terror cell

King Salman chairs the virtual meeting. (SPA)
Updated 30 September 2020
SPA

Saudi Cabinet congratulates security forces for thwarting terror cell

  • King Salman thanked international leaders and officials for their messages of congratulations to the Kingdom and its people on the occasion of its 90th National Day
Updated 30 September 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday congratulated the Presidency of State Security for its work in identifying and apprehending the suspected members of a terror cell in the Kingdom.

Some of those who were arrested allegedly trained at sites in Iran run by the country’s Revolutionary Guards. A cache of weapons and explosives was also seized.

Ministers expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the presidency’s employees in tracking down those who threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom and the safety of those who live there.

Majid Al-Qasabi, the acting minister of media, said that while reviewing the latest regional and international developments, cabinet members reiterated the Kingdom’s call during the recent International Atomic Energy Agency General Conference for the international community to adopt a firm stance on Iran, and take steps to address its violations of international agreements relating to its nuclear-research program. They also reaffirmed Saudi support for efforts, in partnership with the international community, to make the Middle East a nuclear weapon-free zone.

The virtual meeting was chaired by King Salman, who began by passing on his condolences and sympathy to the people of Kuwait and the family of its Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who died on Tuesday. He also congratulated the emir’s successor, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

King Salman thanked international leaders and officials for their messages of congratulations to the Kingdom and its people on the occasion of its 90th National Day. He also briefed ministers on his recent telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed opportunities to further develop them.

The cabinet commended the king for his speech during the UN’s 75th General Assembly in New York, during which he emphasized the his country’s continued commitment to assisting the international community in efforts to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and address its humanitarian and economic implications.

Ministers also noted that his speech reflected the Kingdom’s dedication to security, stability and prosperity as a strategic choice, its call for peaceful coexistence, moderation and solidarity among all countries and peoples to address humanitarian challenges, its support for political solutions to conflicts, and its efforts to combat extremism in all its forms.

Al-Qasabi said that the Cabinet welcomed the announcement by the Kingdom that the G20 Leaders’ Summit will take place as planned as scheduled on Nov. 21 and 22, albeit virtually as a result of the pandemic. Saudi Arabia hold the presidency of the G20 this year.

Ministers also expressed their appreciation for international efforts, led by G20 countries, that have resulted in the provision of more than $21 billion to support the production of diagnostic and therapeutic tools during the pandemic, and the development and distribution of vaccines. In addition, more than $11 trillion has been allocated to protect the global economy, and more than $14 billion to mitigate the debt burdens of less-developed countries and help fund their health services and social programs. The Cabinet also reviewed the latest local and international developments in the pandemic, along with preparations for the safe resumption of Umrah.

Ministers reiterated the Saudi call, during an emergency meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for Environmental Affairs, for urgent action to avoid an environmental catastrophe in the Red Sea as a result of the deteriorating condition of the oil tanker Safer, which has been anchored off the coast of Yemen, near Ras Issa port, since 2015.

The Cabinet also expressed its concern over developments in the dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and urged both sides to agree a ceasefire and resolve the conflict peacefully in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

