Dr. Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al-Angari has been the president of the General Court of Audit (GCA) since 2016.
He has recently approved a strategic plan for cybersecurity at GCA. It followed the creation of a cybersecurity department at the top auditing institution.
Al-Angari obtained his bachelor’s degree in accounting at King Abdul Aziz University (KAU). He joined his alma mater as an accounting lecturer in 1991. He received a Ph.D. in accounting and financial management from Essex University in the UK and became an assistant professor at KAU in 2000. Four years later, he became an associate professor. He was promoted to the rank of professor in 2008.
He served as vice-dean of postgraduate studies and academic research at the faculty of economics and administration in KAU from 2005 to 2009. Later, he became the dean of the same faculty, with his term extending for another two years.
Al-Angari served as a Shoura Council member from 2013 to 2017. During his tenure at the council, he served as vice-chair of the finance committee for two years, and then he became chair of the committee.
Al-Angari has authored over 50 research papers and articles in English and Arabic. He has also published several textbooks, including “Auditing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” which has had three editions printed, and “Who Takes to Account the Certified Public Accountants.”
