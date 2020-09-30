Saudi Arabia expects to reduce spending as it seeks to shrink deficit

You are here

Saudi Arabia expects a 12% budget deficit for 2020, falling to 5.1% next year. (File: Reuters)
Updated 30 September 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia plans to reduce spending next year by about 7.5 percent to SR990 billion ($263.9 billion) as the Kingdom seeks to reduce its deficit. It compares to spending of SR1.07 trillion this year it said in a preliminary budget statement.
It anticipates a budget deficit of about 12 percent this year falling to 5.1 percent next year.
The Kingdom released data on Wednesday showing that the economy contracted by about 7 percent in the second quarter as regional economies faced the twin blow of the coronavirus pandemic and continued oil price weakness.
The unemployment rate among Saudis increased to 15.4 percent in the second-quarter compared to 11.8 percent in the first quarter of the year.
The challenging headwinds facing regional economies is expected to spur activity across debt markets as countries sell bonds to help fund spending.
Saudi Arabia has already issued about SR84 billion in sukuk year to date.
“Over the past three years, the government has developed (from scratch) a well-functioning and increasingly deeper domestic sukuk market that has allowed it to tap into growing domestic and international demand for Shariah-compliant fixed income assets,” Moody’s said in a statement on Wednesday. “This, in turn, has helped diversify its funding sources compared to what was available during the oil price shock of 2015-16 and ease liquidity pressures amid a more than doubling of government financing needs this year.”

Topics: Saudi budget

First Abu Dhabi Bank and Egypt Post launch services drive

Updated 30 September 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

First Abu Dhabi Bank and Egypt Post launch services drive

  • The First Abu Dhabi Bank is the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates
Updated 30 September 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: First Abu Dhabi Bank in Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding with Egypt Post to boost financial inclusion in society and improve customer services.

The strategy is in line with the country’s plan to improve and develop communication channels with citizens and improve access to basic services.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Abbas Fayed, CEO of First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Sherif Farouk, Chairman of the National Postal Authority, Egypt Post.

A statement issued by First Abu Dhabi Bank said the memorandum of understanding will improve access to post offices, through which foreign remittances, salaries and pensions can be received and disbursed by Egyptians at home and abroad.

The partnership will also help the bank provide notification and collection services to customers, payments through its mobile smart wallet, services for collecting and paying customer dues, exchange and collection services for small and medium enterprises, credit services and contractual postal services.

The statement added that the agreement will build a culture of financial inclusion and awareness, while also reducing the cost of banking operations.

Farouk said that the memorandum will allow the authority to handle remittances of overseas Egyptians through its 4,000 Egypt Post branches across the country.

Fayed said the partnership is part of the bank’s strategy to boost access to customer services, whether individuals or companies.

He added that money transfers from outside Egypt are one of the most important sources of foreign currency for the country. Easing money transfers for Egyptians working abroad with First Abu Dhabi Bank via the National Postal Authority will increase the amount of remittance exchange outlets and transfers.

The First Abu Dhabi Bank is the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates and one of the biggest financial institutions in the world. Its network of branches are in 19 countries around the world, including Egypt.

Topics: First Abu Dhabi Bank Egypt UAE

