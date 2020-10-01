You are here

  • Home
  • EU launches legal action over UK Brexit bill

EU launches legal action over UK Brexit bill

The European Union took legal action against Britain on Thursday over its plans to pass legislation that would breach parts of the legally binding divorce agreement the two sides reached late last year. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8b4bc

Updated 01 October 2020
AFP

EU launches legal action over UK Brexit bill

  • British lawmakers adopted a bill to regulate the UK’s internal market from January 1
  • The proposed law, by London’s own admission, overwrites parts of the withdrawal treaty
Updated 01 October 2020
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen declared Thursday that Brussels has begun legal action over the British government’s attempt to overturn parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
“This morning, the Commission has decided to send a letter of formal notice to the UK Government. This is the first step in an infringement procedure,” von der Leyen said.
“The letter invites the UK Government to send its observations within a month,” the president of the European Commission added.
On Tuesday, British lawmakers adopted a bill to regulate the UK’s internal market from January 1, when Britain will complete its post-Brexit transition period and leave the EU single market and customs union.
The proposed law, by London’s own admission, overwrites parts of the withdrawal treaty that Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed with EU leaders last year, a breach of international law.
Johnson’s government has described this bill as a “safety net” in case post-Brexit trade talks fail and the EU tries to impose a customs border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
But EU capitals — including Dublin — see these provisions as key to preventing a return of a hard border with Ireland and preserving the good relations underpinned by the Good Friday peace deal in Northern Ireland.
“As you know, we had invited our British friends to remove the problematic parts of their draft internal market bill by the end of September,” von der Leyen said.
“This draft bill is by its very nature, a breach of the obligation of good faith laid down in the withdrawal agreement. Moreover, if adopted as is, it will be in full contradiction to the protocol of Ireland, Northern Ireland.
“The deadline lapsed yesterday, the problematic provisions have not been removed.”

A statement from the European Commission said that the bill would breach Article 5 of the Withdrawal Agreement, which states that both sides must “cooperate in good faith” to implement the agreement.
Brussels had already warned that it would take legal action, but Johnson has pushed on with the legislation — despite concerns in his own party and a warning from Washington that it puts Irish peace at risk.
The legislation is it is now being debated by the House of Lords.
In parallel to the battle over the bill, EU and UK negotiators Michel Barnier and David Frost are meeting in Brussels this week for their final planned round of talks on a post-Brexit trade deal.
Diplomats say these talks will not necessarily be torpedoed by the legal action but London’s stance has cast a cloud over negotiations ahead of a planned EU summit on October 15.
If there is no deal by the end of October, European officials warn it is hard to see how one could be ratified by the end of the year, meaning the UK would leave the single market with no trade agreement.
This would exacerbate what is already expected to be the economic shock of Brexit, with a more severe disruption to cross-Channel trade, renewed tariffs and the prospect of a dispute over fishing rights.

Topics: Brexit

Manchester bomber came to security service’s attention 18 times

Updated 27 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Manchester bomber came to security service’s attention 18 times

  • The security service had been informed twice of Abedi’s intentions to travel to Syria and his pro-Daesh extremist views
  • Abedi also visited convicted terrorist Abdalraouf Abdallah in British prisons twice
Updated 27 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The man responsible for the bombing of Manchester Arena in 2017, Salman Abedi, came to the attention of the UK’s domestic counter-intelligence and security service, MI5, at least 18 times, including for his links to Daesh fundraisers, UK daily The Times reported on Thursday.
The public inquiry into the bombing heard that Abedi, 22, had been flagged after associating with six MI5 subjects of interest (SOI), including a man previously linked to terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, who was under investigation for helping fundamentalists travel to Syria.
Abedi had also traveled to Istanbul, a city through which terrorists often travel on their way to Daesh territory, a year before he killed 22 people as they left the Manchester Arena.
The security service had also been informed twice of Abedi’s intentions to travel to Syria and his pro-Daesh extremist views. The information was disregarded after he did not travel to the country.
MI5 was also aware of the fact that one of Abedi’s contacts had links to a senior Daesh figure, The Times reported.
Lawyers representing the Home Office said that the decisions made in Abedi’s case were mostly “reasonable and understandable” after the families of victims asked why the police and MI5 had failed to take action that might have prevented the attack.
Home Office lawyer Cathryn McGahey said that the bomber came to MI5’s attention in 2010 and was made an SOI in 2014 because of his links to a Daesh recruiter. The case was closed that same year because there was “no intelligence indicating that he posed a threat to national security,” The Times reported.
The security service admitted that information had come to its attention in mid-2016 that led it to consider reopening the case, but a meeting to consider the step was scheduled on a date after the attack had taken place.
The bomber had also appeared on MI5’s radar on other occasions for his links to suspects affiliated with Daesh in Libya and his multiple trips to that country. However, the security services decided that this was not suspicious behavior, as Abedi had family there. 
Abedi also visited convicted terrorist Abdalraouf Abdallah in British prisons twice, once in February 2015 and again in January 2017.
The inquiry also heard that intelligence was received by MI5 twice in the lead-up to the attack, but that it was dismissed as relating to “possibly innocent activity” or to “non-terrorist criminality.” While the intelligence was relevant to the Manchester attack, its significance was not fully appreciated.
McGahey said there were “enormous challenges in assessing intelligence, trying to work out what the risk is, who poses the greatest risk and seeking to predict what individuals are intending to do next,” and said that even if MI5 had taken different decisions in the months before the attack it still may not have stopped Abedi from carrying out the bombing.

Topics: Manchester Arena attack Salman Abedi MI5

Related

World
Salman Abedi: Student dropout turned suicide bomber
World
Manchester bomber’s brother ‘known to counterterrorism officers,’ inquiry told

Latest updates

Manchester bomber came to security service’s attention 18 times
Israel's Mossad chief discusses 'cooperation' with Bahrain
UK advocacy group takes Tories to task on Islamophobia
US will continue to sanction Lebanese individuals allied with Hezbollah: State Department
Cinemas in Indian state to reopen in defiance of national COVID-19 lockdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.