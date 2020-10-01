Newcomer Iman Vellani cast as Muslim superhero Ms. Marvel in new Disney+ series

DUBAI: After an extensive search, Marvel has finally found its Ms. Marvel. The studio has cast Canadian newcomer Iman Vellani to star in its forthcoming Disney+ series based on the comic-book character.

The live-action TV series on Disney+, which was announced last month, is currently slated for a 2021 release.

Not much is yet known about the young actress, however Vellani was part of the Next Wave Committee at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival which was tasked with adding a special tag to films that would resonate with their peers.

Ms. Marvel is the alter-ego of Kamala Khan, a daughter of Pakistani immigrants, who hail from New Jersey. She adopts the alter-ego Ms. Marvel in honor of Captain Marvel, who is portrayed by US actress Brie Larson. She is Marvel’s first Muslim superhero.







Ms. Marvel was created by G. Willow Wilson, who is also a Muslim woman. Supplied



Her creator, G. Willow Wilson, is also a Muslim woman, ensuring that fans get an accurate portrayal of what it means to be a Muslim female in America.

Making her comic book series debut in 2014, Ms. Marvel’s story arc revolves around coming of age, dealing with society, her culture, parents, and maintaining her Muslim identity, all while balancing her shape-shifting super powers.

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, first teased the character’s appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a 2018 interview with BBC, revealing that in addition to the small screen, the character will be included in future Marvel films.

“Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we’ve introduced Captain Marvel to the world,” he told the publication.

Ms. Marvel joins other mainstream Muslim superheros, including DC Comics’ The Green Lantern (Lebanese-American) and Nightrunner (Algerian-French).