Newcomer Iman Vellani cast as Muslim superhero Ms. Marvel in new Disney+ series

The Canadian newcomer is set to play Ms. Marvel in the new Disney+ series. Supplied
Updated 01 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: After an extensive search, Marvel has finally found its Ms. Marvel. The studio has cast Canadian newcomer Iman Vellani to star in its forthcoming Disney+ series based on the comic-book character.

The live-action TV series on Disney+, which was announced last month, is currently slated for a 2021 release. 

Not much is yet known about the young actress, however Vellani was part of the Next Wave Committee at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival which was tasked with adding a special tag to films that would resonate with their peers.

Ms. Marvel is the alter-ego of Kamala Khan, a daughter of Pakistani immigrants, who hail from New Jersey. She adopts the alter-ego Ms. Marvel in honor of Captain Marvel, who is portrayed by US actress Brie Larson. She is Marvel’s first Muslim superhero.




Ms. Marvel was created by G. Willow Wilson, who is also a Muslim woman. Supplied

Her creator, G. Willow Wilson, is also a Muslim woman, ensuring that fans get an accurate portrayal of what it means to be a Muslim female in America.

Making her comic book series debut in 2014, Ms. Marvel’s story arc revolves around coming of age, dealing with society, her culture, parents, and maintaining her Muslim identity, all while balancing her shape-shifting super powers. 

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, first teased the character’s appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a 2018 interview with BBC, revealing that in addition to the small screen, the character will be included in future Marvel films.

 “Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we’ve introduced Captain Marvel to the world,” he told the publication.

Ms. Marvel joins other mainstream Muslim superheros, including DC Comics’ The Green Lantern (Lebanese-American) and Nightrunner (Algerian-French).

 

Gigi Hadid is adding voice actor to her résumé

Updated 01 October 2020
Arab News

Gigi Hadid is adding voice actor to her résumé

Updated 01 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Gigi Hadid has added a voice actor to her ever-growing résumé. The part-Palestinian model and new mom recently made a cameo on the latest episode of cartoon series “Scooby Doo & Guess Who.” 

The 25-year-old teased her upcoming role as part of the ‘Mystery Inc’ gang in the second season of the popular children’s cartoon via a sneak-peek clip of her appearance in the cartoon show. “IT’S ME & THE MYSTERY GANG !!!!!!?!!!! Tune in to ‘Scooby Doo & Guess Who?’ TOMORROW,” she captioned the post.

Hadid, who welcomed a baby girl with her partner, former One Direction star Zayn Malik, last week, will feature in the program as herself.

Wearing a pink crop top and slim trousers, Hadid is called upon by character Velma to help the gang solve a fashion mystery.

“Velma, you know Gigi Hadid?” asks Shaggy incredulously, prompting Velma to respond: “Gigi and I took a few criminal psychology courses together.” Fans of Hadid may know that the California-bred model actually studied Criminal Psychology at The New School in New York in 2013, before suspending her studies to focus on her modeling career.

Hadid’s appearance in Scooby-Doo can be watched on Oct. 1, on Boomerang’s streaming service, however, the service is available for those located in the United States.

Comedian and social media star Liza Koshy is also set to guest-star in the series. 

The Palestinian-Dutch model follows in the footsteps of Halsey, Ricky Gervais and Wanda Sykes, who have previously guest starred on the show. 

